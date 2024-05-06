Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki fled his own anti-trans protest after enduring backlash from LGBTQ+ supporters.

Tamaki – the self-appointed bishop of the Destiny Church in New Zealand – organised the protest on 6 May outside Te Tahi Youth Centre, Christchurch. The venue helps trans and non-binary people access life-saving healthcare.

Tamaki took to social media in the morning to lead his followers to the protest, after previously claiming to those in the South Island city that puberty blockers cause “irreversible destruction…to hundreds of Kiwi kids and teenagers”.

Destiny Church Christchurch pastor Derek Tait was also present at the anti-trans protest.

Live footage from today's pop-up protest…

including my speech…

and some ugly behaviour from the opposition… pic.twitter.com/GzNutEXn14 — Brian Tamaki (@BrianTamakiNZ) May 6, 2024

Tamaki’s supporters at the midday rally held up signs alleging that gender-affirming puberty blockers are akin to “child abuse”, while others held up the New Zealand flag.

However, his plan backfired, as the anti-trans protestors ran into a pro-trans rally, which saw verbal altercations occurring between the groups. Police watched on as Tamaki fled the scene by car, The New Zealand Herald reported.

You may like to watch

Pro-trans protestors held signs which read, “Rainbow rangitahi belong” – referring to Māori people who are gender or sexuality diverse – and “Protect trans youth”.

Destiny Church are organising a protest outside Ōtautahi's youth health service because it's a safe place for trans rangatahi to access healthcare. Community are calling on us to show up, keep our rangatahi safe, and show Brian Tamaki that his hatred has no home here. pic.twitter.com/HRGiNnu1Hv — 👩🏻‍🎤🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇸 (@antidamage) May 5, 2024

The counter-protest organisers called on LGBTQ+ people and allies to “defend access to gender-affirming care”.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) from pro-LGBTQ+ rally organisers read: “Community are calling on us to show up, keep our rangatahi safe, and show Brian Tamaki that his hatred has no home here.”

Following the rally, another supporter took to the platform to share: “Brian Tamaki has left. Amazing turnout at short notice on a Monday, support for LGBTQ+ youth is strong in Ōtautahi (Christchurch).”

If this story has affected you, visit Qtopia New Zealand’s website, call 020 4080 1084 or email [email protected] for healthcare navigation or a peer support referral.