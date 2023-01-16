Drag Race’s Mistress Isabelle Brooks is now drag mother to Sugar and Spice: ‘The greatest blessing’

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 contestant Mistress Isabelle Brooks has revealed that she’s ‘adopted’ fellow competitors Sugar and Spice into her drag family.

The twins, who are also part of the sixteen-strong cast of the currently airing season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, are the show’s first biological siblings to compete on the show.

Shortly after entering the Werkroom in the season premiere, Sugar and Spice mentioned that they were “dying to be a part of a drag community,” as the pair gained their following through viral TikTok videos rather than performances on the drag scene.

Happily, it looks as though like the twins have got their wish – with the fiercest drag mother available.

Posting a photo of herself alongside the twins and Malaysia Babydoll Foxx on Instagram, Mistress Isabelle Brooks shared the news of her pregnancy, labour and birth all in one.

“Getting the opportunity to expand my drag family has been the greatest unexpected blessing to come from my time on Rupaul’s Drag Race,” she began.

“You all know what drag family means to me, so just know I don’t play when it comes to my daughters. I love you both Sugar and Spice and I’m so proud of all of your accomplishments and that I get to experience this moment in time with you both… we are changing DRAG and leaving our mark!

“I’ll just say this… we come from a family of legends and trend setters #DemDamnDavenports #BrooksDynasty.”

Both hashtags refer to Brooks’ legendary drag lineage. The formidable queen is part of the House of Davenport, alongside Drag Race icons such as A’Keria C Davenport, Kennedy Davenport, Honey Davenport and All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change.

Brooks finished her caption by suggesting that Malaysia would be on hand to pick up the slack when she’s exhausted by the twins.

“(P.S. we know the twins are a handful so I will give them to their step mom Malaysia when they wear me out)”, she joked.

Sugar and Spice have both already showed their love and gratitude to Brooks.

“MOTHERS. We don’t have to pretend we hate each other anymore!!” Sugar commented.

“I’m crying choosen [chosen] family forever. Love u mama!” added Spice.

Sugar’s comment seemingly references the newly shortened episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15, which have drawn criticism from fans and stars of the show alike.

One of the show’s newly established storylines revolves around the tension between the twins and the rest of the cast owing to their pre-season popularity and lack of ‘real-world’ performance experience.

They’ve even had a few (minor) scuffles with their future drag mom. In the season’s first episode, Mistress Isabelle Brooks told the twins she didn’t know who they were, before revealing in her confessional segment that she was indeed aware of their fame.

Me teaching the twins how to perform in the werkroom bathroom: pic.twitter.com/HMBOi31ApG — Mistress Isabelle Brooks (@MistressIBrooks) January 15, 2023

Happily, though, the relationship between the TikTok titans and drag’s “Heavyweight Champ” seems like it’s gone in the right direction.

In the first episode, Brooks lends Sugar some wig glue and has a sweet heart-to-heart with her in Untucked after she is relegated during episode three’s acting challenge.

Long live Sugar and Spice Davenport Brooks – we’re not sure the name will stick, but it’s good to try new things.