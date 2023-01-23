All Points East has announced its latest headliner for the 2023 edition of the festival.

The Victoria Park festival will see a headline set from The Strokes on 25 August.

The band will play their biggest hits at the London-based event this summer.

Tickets for The Strokes headline set go on sale at 10am on 27 January via Ticketmaster.

They’ll be joined by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Girl in red, Angel Olsen and Black Midi at the festival, with more names to be announced.

The group’s most recent release was 2020’s The New Abnormal, but they’ve confirmed they’re working on new music.

According to NME, the group are working with producer Rick Rubin, who said: “A few months ago I was in Costa Rica, recording a new album with The Strokes, and we rented this house up on the top of a mountain and set the band up outside.

“So they’re playing… it’s like they’re doing a concert for the ocean, on the top of a mountain. It was incredible.”

It was announced last year that Stormzy would be teaming up with APE for his own headline show.

It’ll see him return to his hometown for a UK exclusive show on 18 August with a lineup curated by the rapper.

Entitled the This Is What We Mean Day, it will be in support of his number one album, This Is What I Mean.

The festival is expected to announce more headliners across the next few months ahead of its launch in August.

You can find out how to get tickets for All Points East below.

How to get All Points East tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 27 January via Ticketmaster.

An American Express cardholder presale will take place from 10am on 24 January and you can find out more info on how to access this at axs.com/uk.

What’s the All Points East lineup?

It’s been confirmed that the festival will be headlined by The Strokes on 25 August, with other days in the summer series to be announced. They’ll be joined by:

Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Girl in red / Amyl and the Sniffers / Angel Olsen / Black Midi / Julie / Hotwax / Nieve Ella / more tba