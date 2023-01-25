Mark Hamill has said Twitter is “no place for nuance” and reaffirmed his support for the trans community after liking a tweet by JK Rowling.

On Sunday (January 22), trans newsreader India Willoughby tweeted “I’m more of a woman than JK Rowling will ever be”.

This was screenshotted and shared by the Harry Potter author, who captioned it with “citation needed”.

This tweet was then subsequently liked by Hamill, resulting in a social media pandemonium as fans scrambled to understand why the actor – who is an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ+ rights – would like the tweet.

This is not the first time the 71-year-old actor who played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars franchise has come under scrutiny for liking a allegedly transphobic tweet.

In 2019, PinkNews reported the actor liked a tweet by JK Rowling where she said: “Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”

A fan messaged him to ask why he liked it and Hamill promptly ‘unliked’ the tweet and replied: “I fully support my LGBT family and had no idea the tweet had any negative connotations against them.”

He then went further by tweeting an apology to all his followers, explaining that he had not clearly understood the author’s message.

“Ignorance is no excuse, but I liked the tweet without understanding what the last line or hashtags meant,” he wrote. “It was the first four lines I liked and I didn’t realise it had any transphobic connotation.”

Following this week’s controversy, Hamill issued response to the firestorm on Tuesday (January 24).

What I "liked" about this exchange was someone speaking their truth to power. Twitter is, unfortunately, no place for nuance.

It's imperative I make this abundantly clear: I support human rights for EVERYONE, regardless of their gender identity, PERIOD. https://t.co/eqQxuaZiss — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) January 24, 2023

He wrote: “What I ‘liked’ about this exchange was someone speaking their truth to power. Twitter is, unfortunately, no place for nuance.

“It’s imperative I make this abundantly clear: I support human rights for EVERYONE, regardless of their gender identity, PERIOD.”

Willoughby was quick to respond and wrote: “Lots of love Mark. Agree! Peace!”

She also shared a Fox News article which described him as facing “cancel culture over the backlash” and wrote: “I’m a fan of Mark Hamill. He’s a good guy. Ignore this [expletive] from ⁦@FoxNews⁩–- typical Murdoch garbage. Mark’s totally onside with the LGBTs.”

Florida congresswoman Anna Eskamani replied and said: “Thank you Mark, for all of your incredible solidarity and support.”

Youtuber Mightykeef said it is “sad that even Mark Hamil has to explain things on this site”, in reference to the backlash.

However, others still seemed confused by Hamill’s wording and asked him to clarify who he meant by “speaking their truth to power”. In one example, Twitter user @peakyblinder141 replied by saying “… someone speaking their truth to power” – can you elaborate on what you mean by that?”