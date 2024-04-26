RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! mainstay Derrick Barry has revealed the co-star she never wants to work with again.

If Barry’s known for anything besides her pitch-perfect Britney Spears impersonations and her inflammatory runs on both season eight of RuPaul’s Drag and All Stars 5, it’s her brutal (and much appreciated) honesty.

During her initial stint in the werk room the first time around, the queen clashed with everyone from season winner Bob the Drag Queen to Naomi Smalls and Acid Betty. During her second appearance, despite only being there for one competitive episode, she made just as memorable TV, thanks to her feud with India Ferrah.

Barry is currently starring in the franchise’s Las Vegas residency, and its spin-off RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked. The show features a rotating cast of Drag Race stars, but Barry has been on stage since 2020, and, it seems, her penchant for causing friction hasn’t gone anywhere.

Speaking to Pride, she revealed that she would be glad if one queen in particular didn’t come back any time soon.

“I’m going to be honest and say Trinity K. Bonet,” Barry revealed. “And I’m only saying Trinity because she wanted to do Beyoncé [as a number in the show]. She didn’t get to, for music clearance rights [reasons]. So, she did a Whitney mix and she just wasn’t happy.”

Bonet, who appeared on season six of Drag Race and All Stars 6, joined the show in 2022, but has since left the production. While on both seasons, the performer spoke about her love of Queen B.

“I think in her mind she was coming to Vegas to be Beyoncé,” Barry continued. “I was so excited to work with her because I’m Britney, she’s Beyoncé, and I think it just wasn’t what she thought it was going to be.

“This is my dream job,” Barry, who performs a Britney number in the show, went on to say. “I’ve always said: ‘You can never give anyone the power to make your dream job a nightmare’. And I feel sometimes I was living in a nightmare.”

Barry also said that her and Trinity’s personalities and energies just “didn’t mesh well together” but wished her fellow queen all the best nonetheless.

This is not the first time Trinity’s behaviour has been called out by a castmate. The winner of her All Stars season, Kylie Sonique Love, called the queen’s working attitude “pretty sh**ty” on an episode of reunion series Bring Back My Girls.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! Untucked is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.