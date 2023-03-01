A Stranger Things stage show is opening in the West End in 2023

A brand-new stage show set in the Stranger Things universe is opening in the West End in 2023.

Entitled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, it’s set to open at the Phoenix Theatre in late 2023, with dates to be revealed soon.

Fans will be able to get tickets from ATG Tickets, and can sign up for priority access.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The show will be set in 1959 and feature characters including a young Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, Bob Newby and Henry Creel, from the Netflix series.

The synopsis says Hawkins is a “regular town with regular worries” until new student Henry Creel arrives.

“His family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach,” it reads.

The new stage production will be directed by Stephen Daldry, best known for Billy Elliot and has been penned by Kate Trefry, a co-producer and writer on the sci-fi series.

The creators of the Netflix series, The Duffer Brothers will act as creative producers on the show.

Matt and Ross Duffer said: “We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt.

“You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t – it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London!”

The producers also tease that the stage production “will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.”

You can find out everything we know about tickets so far, below.

How to get tickets

It’s been confirmed that tickets for Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be available from ATG Tickets.

The release date is yet to be announced, but fans can sign up for priority access on atgtickets.com.

You’ll be notified about the first ticket presale taking place for the show.