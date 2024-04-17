The Curious Case of Benjamin Button musical is heading to the West End

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is returning to London for West End run – and this is how to get tickets.

The award-winning production will head to the Ambassadors Theatre in London from 10 October, 2024.

Tickets for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button are available to buy from ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

It previously played a sold-out run at the Southwark Playhouse in 2019, and will transfer to the West End until at least 15 February, 2025.

You may like to watch

The show’s director, Jethro Compton, said: “This show has gone on the most incredible journey over the last seven years. What’s even more incredible, is the journey is only really just beginning.

“Button started life as a scrappy little show with a big heart, but the love it’s been shown by our audiences has allowed it to grow into something ready for the West End. We’re so unbelievably grateful for everyone’s support – and we can’t wait to continue this journey with you all.”

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short story, the musical takes place in a sleepy fishing harbor on the north coast of Cornwall and tells the story of Benjamin Button, born as an old man in rather unusual circumstances.

The story was also adapted into a feature film, starring Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett and received 13 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

You can find out more details about tickets for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button on the West End below.

How to get The Curious Case of Benjamin Button tickets

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button tickets on London’s West End are now available to book from ATG Tickets.

Theatregoers can book for dates between 10 October, 2024 through to 15 February, 2025.

It’s been confirmed that ticket prices are £20 / £40 / £60 / £70, subject to a transaction fee of £3.95.