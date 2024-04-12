Heathers the Musical announces return to West End: dates, tickets and more

Heathers the Musical has announced its return to the West End for a limited run this summer.

The smash-hit show will head to @sohoplace from 22 May to 6 July ahead of its national UK tour.

At @sohoplace, audiences can expect to “experience Heathers the Musical differently – up close and personal”, as reported by WhatsOnStage.

The musical has previously ran at The Other Palace and Theatre Royal Haymarket in London, as well as heading out on two UK tours in 2021 and 2023.

The musical features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, and is based on the 1989 cult film of the same name, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

The twisted tale of teen drama, friendship and deadly obsession takes theatre audiences to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day.

The black comedy explores dark subject matters including bullying, teen suicide, sexuality, bulimia, sexual assault and school violence.

This is all against the backdrop of high-energy, rock-influenced songs including “Candy Store”, “Seventeen” and “Dead Girl Walking” that feature on the soundtrack.

The upcoming UK tour will see the show debut in Windsor on 24 July before heading to the likes of Bath, Cardiff, Newcastle, Aberdeen and Blackpool.

You can check out the full Heathers the Musical tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get Heathers the Musical tickets

The on-sale date and time for London tickets are yet to be confirmed by the production. But we do know that tickets for shows at @sohoplace are available to buy from lovetheatre.com.

You can sign up to the Love Theatre mailing list to be the first to find out news on Heathers the Musical.

For tickets to the UK tour dates, see below.