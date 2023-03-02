A current affairs programme has issued an apology to viewers after a guest made a joke about Jesus getting “nailed”.

Presenters of Network 10’s The Project, in Australia, were forced to apologise after the joke, made by queer comedian Reuben Kaye, caused outrage among Christian viewers.

During the 28 February broadcast, Kaye, in a discussion about Christ, said he loves “any man who can get nailed for three days straight and come back for more”.

The news channel received a wave of complaints for the reference to Jesus’ crucifixion.

#BREAKING The Project has issued an apology after a guest made a religious joke live on air. @6NewsAU pic.twitter.com/pFFJGSh151 — Roman Mackinnon (@RomanMackinnon6) March 1, 2023

Several people called for the programme to be cancelled, while others took the controversy as an opportunity to spread hateful messages about the comedian.

Others were bewildered by what they described as an “overreaction,” to the Jesus joke with some telling the angry viewers to “grow up”.

Hosts Waleed Aly and Sarah Harris issued a statement the following day apologising for the offence caused.

“During an interview last night our guest told a joke which was deeply and needlessly offensive to many of you,” Aly said.

“We want to acknowledge the particular offence and hurt that [the joke] caused… especially our Christian viewers.

“While we wouldn’t knowingly broadcast, of course, we acknowledge the offence that it caused, but more than that, we’re sorry.”

The show has found itself in hot water before, including a controversy in 2017 after right-wing, self-professed “ex-gay” pundit Milo Yiannopoulos alleged that an interview with him had been cancelled.

But a spokesperson for Network 10 told news.com.au that the interview was “never scheduled” in the first place.