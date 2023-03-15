Brianna Ghey’s funeral is set to take place, with attendees asked to wear pink instead of the usual black attire.

There was widespread shock, outrage and heartbreak when news broke that Ghey, a 16 year old trans girl, had been killed on 11 February.

Two teenagers, a boy and a girl both aged 15, were subsequently charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey as vigils took place all across the UK.

Ghey’s funeral service will take place at St Elphin’s Parish Church in Warrington on Wednesday (15 March) at 2.45pm, according to a tribute website set up for the teenager.

The website is also asking for donations to the Mindfulness in Schools Project (MiSP) in lieu of flowers. The charity aims to “improve the lives of a generation of children and young people by making a genuine, positive difference to their mental health and wellbeing”.

Brianna Ghey was found in a Warrington park with multiple stab wounds on Saturday 11 February 2023. (Supplied)

Ghey’s tribute website also features songs such as “Over the Rainbow” as well as a song titled “Brianna Sunsetz”, which is described as a “compilation made for Bri”.

In a notice circulated on social media, Ghey’s family ask those attending the funeral to wear pink in her honour.

Brianna Ghey described as ‘strong, fearless and one of a kind’ ahead of funeral

In a statement issued shortly after her death, Ghey’s family said she was “a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

“She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all [who] met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.”

They continued: “The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.”

Her school said it was “shocked and truly devastated” in a statement.

“This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many, and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community.”

A trial date has been set for 10 July for the two teenagers charged with her murder.