A concert in memory of Brianna Ghey has been organised in Manchester a year on from the devastating death of the trans teenager.

The 16-year-old was brutally murdered on 11 February 2023, and her killers were recently named following their sentencing.

The jury of seven men and five women at Manchester Crown Court unanimously convicted the two teens of killing 16-year-old Ghey in February 2023, after deliberating for four hours and 40 minutes.

Ghey was stabbed 28 times in the back, head and neck in a violent, daytime assault in Culceth Linear Park in Warrington, Cheshire.

As the anniversary of the tragic loss for the trans community draws near, Manchester’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies are coming together to hold a benefit show in memory of Brianna.

The concert, named Live Your Truth, will be taking place at The Brewers in Manchester’s Gay Village on 18 February from 7 pm onwards.

You may like to watch

The show is being organised by trans activist Jacon Feely to raise money for Peace & Mind UK, a not-for-profit organisation launched by Brianna’s mother, Esther Ghey.

Hosted by Gaydio presenter Paris Munro and presenter-come-author Helen Scott, the concert will feature performances from JSky, Smashby, Gay Elvis, Christopher Hall, Alexa Vox, Michelle Lawson, Amrick Channa, and more.

Esther said in a press release: “I am over the moon to be part of this event and grateful for the visibility it will bring to Peace & Mind UK.

“After reaching our target to provide every school within the Warrington area with a mindfulness teacher, my aim now is to raise enough funds to roll this out across the country and provide every child with the resources and opportunity to learn about and take care of their mental health.”

The organisation, set up in memory of Brianna, aims to promote resilience, empathy and understanding among school children by funding a mindfulness teacher in every school in the UK.

Tickets for Live Your Truth cost £10 and are available from ticket pass. All funds will go to Peace and Mind UK.