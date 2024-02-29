The father of the teenage boy who murdered Brianna Ghey has been jailed after admitting sex offences, including performing sex acts on himself driving in his Maserati past teenage girls at a bus stop.

Kyle Ratcliffe, 36, has been jailed for 15 months after admitting two incidents of exposure and one count of taking an indecent photo of a child, according to the PA News agency.

Ratcliffe, who was reportedly described as a “risk” to girls at Manchester Crown Court, admitted two offences of exposure in November 2023, involving two 16-year-old girls at a bus stop.

He also pleaded guilty to taking an indecent photo of an underage girl in August 2023, admitting to secretly recording a video of her in a changing room.

The court heard Ratcliffe has previous past convictions for similar offences, in 2008 and 2012.

“This is not the first time in your life you have harmed others in this way,” said Judge John Potter, ordering that Ratcliffe must be on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

“The offences on this indictment, coupled with your previous convictions, make it quite clear that you have a sexual attraction towards female children and teenagers whom you objectivise for the purpose of you own sexual gratification.”

The judge added that Radcliffe “has potential to cause very serious harm” and that he currently “presents a significant risk” to young girls.

Scarlett Jenkinson (L) and Eddie Ratcliffe were found guilty of murdering trans schoolgirl Brianna Ghey (C). (Cheshire Constabulary)

Kyle Ratcliffe’s son Eddie Ratcliffe was named on 2 February as one of two teenagers who killed trans schoolgirl Brianna Ghey in February 2023.

Brianna was stabbed to death in a park in Culcheth, Warrington at the age of 16. Eddie Ratcliffe, along with Scarlett Jenkinson, both aged 16, were described at their trial as “warped” individuals with “dark fantasies” of murder.

At the time of the trial, when Ratcliffe and Jenkinson were known as “Girl X” and “Boy Y”, deputy chief crown prosecutor Ursula Doyle of CPS Mersey Cheshire said the case had been “one of the most distressing” the CPS had dealt with.

“The planning, the violence and the age of the killers is beyond belief,” Doyle said.

“Girl X and Boy Y appear to have been a deadly influence on each other and turned what may have started out as dark fantasies about murder into a reality.”

Eddie Ratcliffe was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years. Jenkinson was given a 22-year sentence.