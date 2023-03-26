Halle Bailey says Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid will update the decades-old story in a very important way: by discarding the archaic motive behind Ariel’s actions.

Bailey said that while the animated original is close to her heart, she’s excited to show a more nuanced take on Ariel.

But she promised that her version of Ariel is more nuanced than in the initial 1989 animated film, which faced accusations of sexism.

“I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of her wanting to leave the ocean just for a boy. It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants,” Bailey told Edition by Modern Luxury.

Some of Disney’s much-loved older movies often have outdated motives that see the female characters unable to survive without a prince.

Bailey, 22, added: “As women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything and above. And I’m glad that Disney is updating some of those themes.”

‘It’s honestly been such a crazy ride’

It was announced that Bailey would be taking on the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid in 2019.

But securing the part hasn’t come without hardship. When the first the trailer dropped in September, the most miserable corners of the internet erupted with racist abuse.

Bailey, however, focuses on the positives, noting the pleasure that the trailer gave so many people.

“Seeing all the babies’ reactions, all the brown and Black young girls, really tore me up emotionally,” she said.

“It’s honestly been such a crazy ride, and I genuinely feel shocked and honoured and grateful to be in this position. A lot of times, I have to pinch myself and be like, ‘is this real life?'”

The Little Mermaid was inspired by Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen’s own queer heart-break.

Rictor Norton, a writer who focuses on LGBTQ+ history, noted in his 1998 book, My Dear Boy: Gay Love Letters Through the Centuries, that the story of Andersen’s love life was reflected in the fairy tale.

Norton said the book was “written when [his friend Edvard] Collin decided to get married” and Andersen displayed himself “as the sexual outsider who lost his prince to another”.

The Little Mermaid is due for release in May.