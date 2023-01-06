The Joker wakes up nine months pregnant in a new DC comic book story and fans are here for it.

In a short story at the end of the latest Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, the Joker has a confrontation with magical being Zatanna – and his decision to flirt massively backfires.

Zatanna casts a backwards curse on him: “On eno esle lliw reve evah ruoy ybab!” (“No one else will ever have your baby!”).

This results in the Joker waking up pregnant.

Naturally the Batman villain decides to seek help from fellow supervillain, Doctor Phosphorus, who helps deliver the child.

Things take a twist of Greek mythological proportions when the Joker pukes up a blob of mud that soon morphs into his own tiny doppleganger.

The Joker is pregnant comic panels. (Francesco Francavilla/DC)

Sadly, the side plot has drawn complaints from conservatives about “wokeness”, calling the idea of a man falling pregnant “so ridiculous” despite the fact that it literally happens all around the world.

“Today’s fake outrage is about an out of continuity backup story where the Joker swallows a bunch of cursed mud. Because their pea brains explode when they see ‘pregnant man’,” one person pointed out.

OH MY GOD PEOPLE ARE ACTUALLY FUMING ABOUT A COMIC WHERE THE JOKER ACCIDENTALLY SWALLOWS CLAYFACE, IS PREGNANT, AND PUKES OUT A CLAY-JOKER-HYBRID AND JOKER THINKS ZATANNA IS THE FATHER



THIS IS -ALL- I'VE EVER WANTED FROM A JOKER COMIC — 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙥𝙨 (@flopscomics) January 4, 2023

Not mpreg!! 😱😱😱

What a travesty, that a silly side-story comic series would have a silly story about The Joker being pregnant with… *checks notes* himself.



Please go outside. Maybe go to the bookstore and pick up a different book if this comic is just too much for you. https://t.co/4mdnnLhYnM — That One Nerdy Writer 🐇 (@imjustsomebunny) January 4, 2023

zatanna getting the joker pregnant was not on my 2023 bingo card — MJ🏳️‍🌈🧚‍♂️they/she (@mjsmindpalace) January 4, 2023

Many are also pointing out that this is not the weirdest thing that has happened to the Joker.

“One time Harley bit his entire lip off, another time he had his entire face ripped off, had brain surgery with no anaesthesia, been replaced by a duplicate Joker,” one fan started listing.

I don’t get everyone freaking out about the pregnant joker panel



Y’all, try reading more comics



I guarantee that’s not even the weirdest thing that happens this month…if not just this week lol — AquaAnne Loves Comics! 💥 (@AnneComics) January 5, 2023

I don't know how people can be emotional about Joker being pregnant with Zatannas kid. Mathew Rosenberg's Joker Story has been weird from #1 pic.twitter.com/CHloT5zThp — Anarky (@anarky2099) January 6, 2023

While it’s the first time the Joker has been pregnant, it’s not the first time he has had a child.

In one comic, Injustice: Gods Among Us, Harley Quinn reveals she gave birth to the Joker’s child, Lucy Quinzel, but gave them up for adoption.

Even stranger, in the Manga series One Operation Joker, the Joker has to raise a baby Batman.

In 2022, a crowdfunded indie film, The People’s Joker, gave the supervillain a trans coming of age story.

The Joker will next be seen on screens in Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Lady Gaga.