A Fox News contributor has labelled Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene “an idiot”, and accused her of “trying to wreck” the party.

Journalist Liz Peek published the searing piece for Fox News on Wednesday (17 April), criticising staunch right winger Greene’s “wild antics and equally hare-brained conspiracy theories”, and urged her to “get over” herself and focus on getting Donald Trump re-elected.

Greene, a Republican representative for Georgia, has made a name for herself with anti-LGBTQ+ talking points, describing queer people as “groomers”, selling t-shirts mocking the Mpox outbreak and holding an unsuccessful anti-trans rally.

While Peek, who also also written for the Wall Street Journal, didn’t seem to have an issue with Greene’s anti-LGBTQ+ statements, in an example of division among right-wingers she called on the congresswoman to put aside “internal squabbles” and focus on supporting the Republican Party ahead of this year’s presidential election.

Criticising Greene’s bid to oust house speaker Mike Johnson, Peek claimed that the politician would “rather burn down the house, metaphorically speaking, than work towards the greater good”, adding: “The greater good, unless she and her fellow discontents in congress have forgotten, is defeating Joe Biden in November.”

Greene has already been called out for her attempts to oust Johnson, after she opposed a government spending package which the speaker supported.

She was reportedly unhappy with the deal because it included funding for what she called trans “ideology”, adding that Johnson had “betrayed our conference and [has] broken our rules”.

Several Republicans criticised Greene for her stance on Johnson, who was elected speaker of the House of Representatives in October.

Last month, New York representative Mike Lawler said Greene’s opposition to Johnson was “not only idiotic, but actually does not do anything to advance the conservative movement”.

in her piece, Peek added: “It’s high time someone in the Republican Party told Marjorie Taylor Greene to turn all that bombastic self-serving showmanship and drama-queen energy on Democrats, and stop trying to defeat her own party.

“My message for MTG? Borrowing from Hillary Clinton: get over yourself. The mission today is to elect Donald Trump.”