Former president Donald Trump has vowed that US election day will be ‘Christian Visibility Day’ after Joe Biden issued a message for Trans Day of Visibility (TDOV), which coincided with Easter Sunday this year (31 March).

On 31 March, US president Joe Biden released separate messages in recognition of both TDOV and Easter Sunday.

To mark TDOV, the president praised the “extraordinary courage and contributions” of trans Americans and reaffirmed the US government’s commitment to “forming a more perfect Union – where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives”.

The Trump campaign was quick to hit out at Biden’s message, calling it “appalling and insulting”, despite the fact though Biden issued a specific message for Easter as well.

Trump’s national press secretary Karoline Leavitt even went as far as to demand an apology.

Now, in response, the former president has vowed to create a “Christian Visibility Day”.

You may like to watch

On Tuesday (2 April), during a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump hit out again at Biden’s TDOV message, calling it “such total disrespect to Christians”.

He went on to say that 5 November, which is US election Day, should be called “Christian Visibility Day”, stating: “On November 5, it is going to be called something else. You know, it’s going to be called Christian Visibility Day.”

Trump, who opened his 2024 presidential bid by promising to ban gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth, attacking hospitals that provide such treatments and pushing for a federal law recognising only two genders if he’s re-elected, received loud applause following the suggestion.