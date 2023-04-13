Ex-gay porn star Antonio Moreno runs for mayor of small Spanish town

Former gay porn star Antonio Moreno, also known by his performer name Héctor de Silva, has left the adult industry behind him, and is now running for mayor in a small Spanish town.

Moreno, who hopes to become mayor of Carcelén, in the east of Spain, said he is not hiding his background, and that he “learned a lot” from his time in adult film, with credits including the classics, Hung Country and 2 Wet.

According to the Spanish outlet Sur, the former gay porn star, 38, is now a livestock farmer, who lives with his partner in the small town, which only has 483 inhabitants. He has also worked as a forest firefighter, a job that he claims made him feel more connected to Carcelén.

“I take my past as a porn actor normally because my family, who supported me, knew about it and I have always told them about it. It is a stage in my life that I don’t regret because I learned a lot,” Moreno told the newspaper.

“I was born in the city of Albacete but when I arrived here I fell in love with this village and its natural environment, which is spectacular.

“I discovered that an aunt of mine had been given up for adoption to a family in Carcelén, I looked for her and I found her.”

Moreno will be running with the Spanish People’s party on 28 May against the town’s current mayor, María Dolores Gómez, who has been in office since 2011.

He explained that the town is very “neglected”, and that the population is declining as there is “no work to attract families with children”.

“Carcelén has many possibilities because it has nature, heritage and its August festivals that could be more widely known,” he said.

More widely across Spain, several progressive laws have been put in place benefitting the LGBTQ+ community, with a groundbreaking law passing in February to allow self-ID for trans people from the age of 16 without the need for psychological or medical evaluation.

“Today we have taken a giant step forward… Trans people are not sick people, they are just people,” equality minister Irene Montero said at the time of the bill’s passing.