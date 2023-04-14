Spencer star Kristen Stewart is going from Princess of Wales to queen of comedy, as she takes on a role in new road-trip movie Sacramento.

Directed by and starring Stewart’s ex-boyfriend, This Is Us actor Michael Angarano, Sacramento will follow Rickey (Angarano) and his best friend Glenn (Barbie‘s Michael Cera) as they head out on a spur-of-the-moment trip from Los Angeles to the titular city.

Along the way the long-term friends question their past and future, with hilarity ensuing.

Stewart will star as Glenn’s wife Rosie, while Rickey’s wife Tallie will be played by Angarano’s real-life partner, PEN15 actress Maya Erskine.

So, yes, Kristen Stewart and Michael Cera will play husband and wife, in a film romance no one saw coming.

The Twilight actress, 33, is currently finishing up work on her thrilling gay bodybuilder movie Love Lies Bleeding, with work on biopic Sontag – in which she’ll play fellow bisexual legend and writer, Susan Sontag – set to begin soon.

Stewart, who is engaged to actress Dylan Meyer, is also fresh from directing the music video The Film for queer supergroup Boygenius. Her sci-fi love story with The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun, Love Me, is also expected to be released this year.

That is one busy calendar. Fans are thrilled by the idea of a Stewart overload, though, with some hoping Sacramento will help her secure that first Oscar.

For the twee indie suburban part of my bisexuality https://t.co/ovALoHRWJG pic.twitter.com/hyEptQyVGs — OneYear (@Dez65575011) April 13, 2023

kristen we will get you that oscar https://t.co/WU1TVs1k32 — hatem (@yeezus1666) April 12, 2023

Kristen Stewart next four movies are:

• A dystopian/futuristic romance (Love Me)

• A romantic bodybuilder thriller (Love Lies Bleeding)

• A doc-biopic about Susan Sontag (Sontag)

• A comedy road trip (Sacramento)



Idk man, her range remains unmatched pic.twitter.com/SSLEXUdTA6 — PEDRO 🦀 (@cpedrosjr) April 12, 2023

Love this bc every Michael Cera movie is already lesbian canon to me https://t.co/0qCauP8lC3 — Allison O'Conor (@allisonoconor) April 12, 2023

Many, though, are pointing out the potential awkwardness of Stewart working so closely with her ex – and his wife.

To those too young to understand this full circle moment, Kristen Stewart and Michael Angarano dated through at least the first Twilight movie.. then Stewart got with Robert Pattinson and Angarano left in the dust… I https://t.co/U8rbbwrZuV — Hannah (@Haannaah100) April 12, 2023

huge day for people who know over a decade of kristen stewart lore (me) https://t.co/5kiXPUxsFI — taylor venus 🏳️‍🌈 (@harleysalicent) April 13, 2023

Kristen Stewart and Michael Angarano onscreen reunion?? No wonder were spotted together few days ago 😌 https://t.co/7F7bTAe2gX pic.twitter.com/i7r5zzuMdv — NP LEGΛCY 🇨🇴 | Loving MMCJ ❤🍼 (@np_legacy) April 13, 2023

Filming for Sacramento is set to begin in the next few weeks, according to Deadline.