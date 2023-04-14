Kristen Stewart is teaming up with her ex-boyfriend in new road-trip comedy Sacramento
Spencer star Kristen Stewart is going from Princess of Wales to queen of comedy, as she takes on a role in new road-trip movie Sacramento.
Directed by and starring Stewart’s ex-boyfriend, This Is Us actor Michael Angarano, Sacramento will follow Rickey (Angarano) and his best friend Glenn (Barbie‘s Michael Cera) as they head out on a spur-of-the-moment trip from Los Angeles to the titular city.
Along the way the long-term friends question their past and future, with hilarity ensuing.
Stewart will star as Glenn’s wife Rosie, while Rickey’s wife Tallie will be played by Angarano’s real-life partner, PEN15 actress Maya Erskine.
So, yes, Kristen Stewart and Michael Cera will play husband and wife, in a film romance no one saw coming.
The Twilight actress, 33, is currently finishing up work on her thrilling gay bodybuilder movie Love Lies Bleeding, with work on biopic Sontag – in which she’ll play fellow bisexual legend and writer, Susan Sontag – set to begin soon.
Stewart, who is engaged to actress Dylan Meyer, is also fresh from directing the music video The Film for queer supergroup Boygenius. Her sci-fi love story with The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun, Love Me, is also expected to be released this year.
That is one busy calendar. Fans are thrilled by the idea of a Stewart overload, though, with some hoping Sacramento will help her secure that first Oscar.
Many, though, are pointing out the potential awkwardness of Stewart working so closely with her ex – and his wife.
Filming for Sacramento is set to begin in the next few weeks, according to Deadline.
