Charli XCX and Kesha team up on ‘Spring Breakers’ Brat remix

Charli XCX and Kesha have announced yet another Brat remix – this time of a track that was originally featured on the first deluxe edition of the album.

Yes, had Brat in June. We might also have had Brat and It’s the Same but There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not, with three additional tracks three days later. And we might have even had the remix album Brat and It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat, featuring 20 guest artists just days ago. But Charli XCX isn’t done yet.

In the latest move of the greatest album rollout of our time (this might not be 100 per cent true), Charli has announced a remix, featuring “Joyride” singer Kesha, of “Spring Breakers”, one of the three extra songs featured on the first deluxe version, and one of two to not have been remixed on the later album.

The latest remix, which is released on Monday (14 October), was teased by a Charli XCX fan account on X/Twitter, which reposted a video of a truck with the words, “kesha”, “spring breakers” and “tomorrow” emblazoned on its side.

A similar van was spotted in London in April, leading fans to assume that Kesha would be featured on the original Brat album.

Brat-in-chief Charli confirmed the remix and its release date in a follow-up post featuring a screenshot of a post by Kesha from 2023.

After Charli was nominated for a Brit Award, Kesha’s account tweeted three photos of her and thanked “everyone who makes those decisions” – a slip-up that seemingly revealing that the stars shared the same social media team.

Kesha has tweeted a picture of Charli XCX and thanked for “her Brit award nomination” in a now deleted tweet.



It appears that they share the same social media team. pic.twitter.com/LKwmLM1wUp — Kesha Discord (@KeshaDiscord) January 15, 2023

Kesha confirmed the collab with a screenshot of a picture that she posted in March, which Charli deemed “brat” at the time, and the caption, “I’m your favourite reference baby.”

Fans have reacted with joy at the collaboration, with one heralding it as “one for the history books,” adding: “The two OG party girls on a song together, omfg.”

i’m your favorite reference baby 😉 pic.twitter.com/4oXEeCqqql — kesha (@KeshaRose) October 14, 2024

Another proclaimed: “The world isn’t ready for this,” another and a third said: “Yes, I knew she wasn’t gonna leave us hanging out without two more remixes.”

The Brat remix album received stellar reviews, with fans and critics praising the giving way of Brat Summer into brautumn (Brat Autumn).

“Spring Breakers” is be available to stream from Monday (14 October).

