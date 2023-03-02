Kristen Stewart’s new film Love Lies Bleeding, in which she plays a bisexual bodybuilder in the late 1980s, is causing strong reactions among those who have seen early screenings.

Love Lies Bleeding is directed by Rose Glass and will follow an aspiring bodybuilder who moves from Oklahoma to a small Nevada town. There, she falls in love with Stewart’s character, who works at the local gym.

According to World of Reel, who have received an as-yet-unverified tip-off from an member of the screening audience, viewers of the film are having “visceral” reactions.

Kristen Stewart on the set of 'LOVE LIES BLEEDING'



The responses are reportedly due to the “gore, blood and puking throughout”. Nice.

According to the same viewer, the film “has a strange ending that will make this a love-it-or-hate-it type of movie.” It is also described as Pain & Gain for indie lesbians.

The film, co-written by Glass and Weronika Tofilska, also stars Ed Harris, Dave Franco, and Katy M O’Brian as Stewart’s love interest. All are said to be “great”.

Glass made her feature film debut with the 2019 psychological horror Saint Maud, which was nominated for two BAFTAs.

The new film will be distributed by independent entertainment company A24, who are responsible for hits such as Lady Bird, The Whale and Oscar frontrunner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

O’Brian previously told the podcast Collider Extras that the film will be “a little wild,” and that Kristen Stewart, who came out as bisexual in 2017, is “super supportive” and a “great person to be in the room with”.

“It’s Rose Glass. It’s A24. It’s gonna be a little wild. It’s shot like a western.”



“She’s super supportive, just a great person to be in the room with.” ✨



The official tag line for Love Lies Bleeding describes the film as “a romance fuelled by ego, desire and the American Dream”.