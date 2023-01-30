Kristen Stewart will direct three music videos by the newly reformed supergroup boygenius – made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.

To coincide with the announcement of their debut album, they released three songs: ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue’.

Now, to add further sapphic fuel to the fire, Crimes of the Future star Stewart will direct at least three videos for the indie band.

The information was revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone, which reads: “Hanging out with Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers — a.k.a. boygenius — you learn a lot about three of the most fascinating people in rock.

“For instance: Baker calls her barbecue the best $400 she’s ever spent. Dacus is currently watching The Sopranos for the first time. Bridgers loves Christian-era Bob Dylan. And Kristen Stewart is directing three music videos for the band.”

The trio, who previously released a self-titled EP in 2018, will release their debut album on 31 March.

On hearing the news, one fan wrote: “This news was specifically curated for me and any other annoying lesbian out there. This is annoying sapphic solidarity.”

KRISTEN STEWART DIRECTING 3 MUSIC VIDEOS FOR BOYGENIUS I'M GONNA BE INCREDIBLY ANNOYING ABOUT THIS https://t.co/WT1tGBp9Mp — laura (@comcswim) January 26, 2023

boygenius said “KRISTEN STEWART WORLD DOMINATION” and they're so right for this https://t.co/TRG14ksN9O pic.twitter.com/PBCqykln3N — ale. 🐉 (@swilsonstew) January 26, 2023

I need to know Kristen Stewart’s favorite boygenius song — steph 🪩 (@stephxra) January 26, 2023

Bridgers is a big fan of Stewart, having previously released her song “Kyoto” on the actress’s birthday, tweeting: “I like to release music on sacred days such as the Kristen Stewart’s birthday.”

It is not clear whether Kristen Stewart will be directing the boygenius music videos for the trio of songs that have so far been released.

I like to release music on sacred days such as Kristen Stewart’s birthday. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) April 10, 2020

Stewart has previously directed the music video for “Down Side of Me” by Chvrches in 2017, and, in 2014, she directed “Take Me to The South” by Sage + the Saints.

boygenius will also perform at Coachella on 15 and 22 April.