Former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant David Subritzky has claimed he was attacked and called homophobic slurs while on a night out in Sydney.

The 27-year-old TV personality, who appeared on the Australian version of the hit reality series last year, was reportedly assaulted in Sydney’s LGBTQ+ neighbourhood Oxford Street on Monday (17 April), with Subritzky posting photos of his bloodied lip on his Instagram story.

“Getting called a f****t and bashed in Sydney… still gonna do me losers,” he posted on Instagram along with a photo of his bloodied face.

Subritzky followed up by assuring his followers that he was “all good” and was “trying to stay positive”.

“I’ve honestly had the best weekend in Sydney… and no d**khead is going to take that away,” he declared.

“Call me whatever you like, bash me, I’m not gonna change.”

The Star Observer reported that the incident took place at around 3am local time on Monday, and that police have not yet made any arrests.

In a statement provided to the newspaper, New South Wales (NSW) police said: “Police have been told a 27-year-old man had been assaulted by another man. He was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.

“At this time, the man has not yet provided a formal statement to police.

“NSW Police Force supports all victims of crimes to come forward and report. We will investigate as far as the victim supports us to investigate.”

Subritzky’s post comes just days after it was reported that two gay men were victims of a homophobic attack in the Australian city of Perth while on a night out.

Adrian Lea was left with a fractured nose after the attack on him and his friend on Sunday, 9 April, in which the attacker asked if Lea was gay before “hitting [him] in the face”.

A police spokesperson said that inquiries into the Perth attack were ongoing.