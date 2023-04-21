Lana Del Rey is the latest headliner announced for British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

The singer-songwriter will headline her biggest ever UK show at the festival on 9 July.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 27 April via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The artist has been confirmed to close the summer festival and is the final headliner to be revealed for the annual event.

It currently marks her only headline UK date for 2023, which will also see her perform at Glastonbury Festival in June.

The show will be in support of her recently released ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

The album, which features singles including “A&W”, “The Grants” and the title track received acclaim from music critics.

It debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart, becoming her sixth album to do so and the fatest-selling album of 2023 in the UK.

Fans can also expect to hear tracks from her extensive back catalogue including her breakthrough LP Born to Die, Norman F**king Rockwell! and Blue Banisters.

She joins previously announced headliners including Pink, who tops the bill on 24-25 June alongside special guest Gwen Stefani.

Other names include Blackpink, who make history as the first K-pop stars to headline a major UK festival.

While legends including Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Guns N’ Roses will also headline British Summer Time 2023.

You can find out the full lineup so far and how to get tickets for Lana Del Rey’s headline set below.

How to get Lana Del Rey tickets

They go on general sale at 10am on 27 April via Ticketmaster.

A presale will take place from 10am on 25 April and fans can sign up on the BST website . You’ll need to sign up by 00:30 on 24 April to receive presale access.

A fan presale is also taking place on 24 April. This is available to fans signed up to the singer’s mailing list and you’ll be emailed details on how to access it.

For tickets for other British Summer Time shows head to Ticketmaster.

You can check out the full British Summer Time in Hyde Park lineup below.

British Summer Time in Hyde Park lineup