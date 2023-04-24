A Missouri government website, where residents were encouraged to submit “concerns” about gender-affirming care, has crashed after being flooded with memes, joke complaints and the entire script of 2007 animated film, Bee Movie.

The state’s attorney general, Andrew Bailey, launched the online form in March to allow “those who have experienced harm from gender transition interventions or witnessed troubling practices at transition clinics” to register their complaints.

The tip website came as Bailey introduced an “exceptionally cruel” bill that severely limits gender-affirming care for people of all ages in Missouri.

While the form has been live for over a month, it went viral last week when civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo tweeted about it on 8 April, saying: “Given that he’s [Bailey] seeking to effectively ban care in the state for all trans people, let him know your concern, you know what to do.”

After days of trolling from Twitter and TikTok users, the site currently displays an error and does not load properly.

While the form has been live for over a month, it went viral last week when civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo tweeted about it on 8 April, saying: "Given that he's [Bailey] seeking to effectively ban care in the state for all trans people, let him know your concern, you know what to do."

Among several insults and pop-culture references, a user joked about “stealing everyone’s gender”.

“I’m the cause of the concern,” one person said. “I’m stealing everyone’s gender, and there’s frankly nothing you can do about it. See this sack? It’s got everyone’s gender in it.”

Another wrote out the opening monologue from Breaking Bad, filling out their details as “Walter White” from “Albuquerque, New Mexico”.

Other names filled out on the forms include, “Ligma Balls”, “Bruce Wayne” and “Your Mama”.

Bailey’s press secretary, Madeline Sieren, reportedly blamed “far-left activists” for breaking the site, explaining it is only down “temporarily”.

“Rather than standing on their supposed science to back up their facts, they’re resorting to trying to hack our system to silence victims of the exact network we’re attempting to expose,” she said in a statement to TechCrunch.

“In order to ensure the integrity of a government website, the page is temporarily down while we investigate these matters.”

In a joint statement, ACLU Missouri and Lambda Legal hit out at the state’s proposed restrictions to gender-affirming care, explaining that it will have a “drastically negative impact”.

“The attorney general’s so-called emergency rule is based on distorted, misleading and debunked claims and ignores the overwhelming body of scientific and medical evidence supporting this care,” their statement read.

“Transgender people in Missouri deserve the support and care necessary to give them the same chance to thrive as their peers.

“Gender-affirming care is critical in helping transgender adolescents succeed in school, establish healthy relationships with their friends and family, live authentically as themselves, and dream about their futures.

“This emergency regulation will have a drastically negative impact on transgender youth, compounding the prejudice, discrimination, violence, and other forms of stigma they continue to face in their daily lives.”