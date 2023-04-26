Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton married in a secret ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian, with an acoustic performance from country megastar Shania Twain.

After unconfirmed reports they’d tied the knot in Las Vegas, uber-twunk Lukas Gage and Daddy-in-chief Chris Appleton have confirmed their marriage, sharing a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday (26 April).

They tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Vegas with only six guests – one of whom was alpha influencer and soon to be American Horror Story star Kim Kardashian.

Under the Nicki Minaj-inspired caption “Ring finger where the rock is”, Lukas Gage shared a series of intimate snaps of their wedding, at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. It appears to have involved animal print shirts (with very few done-up buttons) and gigantic fur coats – as well as Kim K officiating.

The couple also posed with Shania Twain, and shared a video of her serenading them.

A gay fever dream if ever we described one.

Among those adding their well-wishes to the comment section were Dua Lipa, Maude Apatow and countless other famous friends.

Rumours first circulated that hairstylist Chris Appleton and actor Lukas Gage were a couple at the end of February, when they posted photos while on holiday together.

Appleton finally confirmed he was “very much in love” with Gage on The Drew Barrymore Show the following month.

“I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special,” he said. “Love is a really special thing and meeting someone you connect with is really, really special.”

Lukas Gage broke his silence on NBC’s Today show two weeks later, joking he “needed to be tamed”, and that he was “very happy” and “very lucky”.

In April, the actor, who is arguably most famous for being rimmed by Murray Bartlett in The White Lotus and then urinated on in You, the actor opened up further, telling People magazine: “You’re going to find the perfect person when you’re least expecting it. I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does.”