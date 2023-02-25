Legendary country pop star Shania Twain has praised drag queens for their “courage” and “talent” as anti-drag bills advance across the US.

Last night (23 February), Tennessee officially became the first US state to ban drag performances in public places and wherever they can be seen minors.

The legislation effectively bans Drag Queen Story Hour, outdoor drag brunches, and could limit Pride celebrations. Dozens of US states are progressing with their own anti-drag and anti-LGBTQ+ laws, too.

Speaking to LGBTQ+ organisation GLAAD, Twain, 57, called for “inclusion” and “love”, not “rejection”.

“When I was younger, I would say I even resented society for just making anyone feel like an outsider. I’m an all-inclusive person… we need more love in the world, not rejection and judgement and criticism,” she said.

The star, who appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 as a guest judge in 2018, went on to express how she’s “inspired” by drag queens.

“I’m very inspired by it and I think we need this inspiration. We need drag queens to share their talent with us.

“Drag shows are so fun. I so admire the talent there. It takes a lot of courage. The make-up… the ability to put their own make-up on, and do such a beautiful job. I’ve learned a lot from drag queens,” she explained, adding that she gets tips by watching drag queen make-up tutorials.

In addition to her love for drag queens, Shania Twain gushed over LGBTQ+ artists including Orville Peck, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

Twain collaborated with gay country singer Peck in 2020, on their single “Legends Never Die”.

She was also spotted celebrating with Smith and Petras at the Grammys earlier this month, after Petras made history by becoming the first openly trans Grammy winner for hit single “Unholy”.

Shania Twain adores the “talented” Sam Smith and Kim Petras. (Getty/John Shearer)

“Kim reminds me of a living angel,” Twain told GLAAD. “This is a person that carries no ego and is very, very elegant in person, just beautiful.”

Referring to their controversial performances at the Brits and Grammys, Twain called the Smith and Petras “incredible” and praised both of the singers for their vocal abilities and talent.

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” singer continued by emphasising how much her LGBTQ+ fans and the LGBTQ+ community as a whole have influenced her career.

“They’re part of my life, they’re part of my career, they’re part of my support,” she said.

Shania Twain is touring the UK with her Queen of Me album tour later this year.