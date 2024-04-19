US chat show host teases Drag Race All Stars 9 cast announcement

US talk show host Sherri Shepherd has possibly revealed the date for the casting announcement for upcoming Drag Race spin-off, All Stars 9.

We all know how the story goes by now. One season of Drag Race comes to an end and another rises from the ashes like a very gay phoenix. For example, last year’s season 15 finale gave viewers about three seconds to draw breath before releasing a cryptic teaser for All Stars 8.

Given that the 16th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race comes to an end tonight (19 April), with either Sapphira Cristál, Plane Jane or Nymphia Wind set to grab the crown, it stands to reason that the promos for either Global All Stars or All Stars 9 will be hitting our screens soon.

However, actress and comedian Shepherd may have got the jump on RuPaul and production company World of Wonder in announcing when these promos will drop.

Speaking to Lopez vs. Lopez stars and father-daughter-duo George and Mayan – the latter was a recent guest judge on Drag Race – Sherri gave a very clear hint.

When Mayan said: “I strive to hustle like a drag queen,” Sherri replied, “I’m very excited… because we’re going to reveal the cast for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars [9], they’re going to be [on the show] live on May 9th.”

You may like to watch

Although Sherri mentioned that she would be “revealing” the cast, it’s typical for promos and cast reveals to happen via social media, which usually includes individual promotional shots, teasers and a full Meet the Queens feature.

The cast then embark on a month or so of press events to build hype for the season – such as an appearance on chat shows such as Sherri.

Despite Sherri’s announcement, the latest All Stars has not officially been given a date for its premiere or press run in the build-up. Last year, All Stars 8‘s cast was officially ru-vealed on the 20 April, just five days after Sasha Colby received her crown. The season then premiered on 12 May.

While no cast has been officially announced yet, the rumoured list points to two third-time returnees and drag legends, more recent fan-favourites and the smallest number of queens for an All Stars yet.

Here’s who’s rumoured to feature:

Shannel – season one, All Stars 1

– season one, All Stars 1 Roxxxy Andrews – season five, All Stars 2

– season five, All Stars 2 Vanessa Vanjie Mateo – seasons 10 and 11

– seasons 10 and 11 Plastique Tiara – season 11

– season 11 Nina West – season 11

– season 11 Gottmik – season 13

– season 13 Angeria Paris VanMicheals – season 14

– season 14 Jorgeous – season 14

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1-8 are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally.