The Little Mermaid fans are praising the 'historical' dolls of Halle Bailey as Ariel.

Disney fans are loving a collection of stunning new dolls inspired by Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Ahead of the film’s release this month, Mattel and Disney have dropped the new range – including an Ariel who sings.

The film, which arrives in cinemas on 26 May stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, alongside Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

To mark the release, fans can get their hands on a range of dolls based on the character’s from the film.

This includes The Sing & Dream Ariel Doll, which sings the iconic track “Part of Your World” and is available to buy from the Disney Store.

There’s also a classic fashion doll, which features Ariel in her signature outfit from the film, including her blue-green tail and red locs.

This one is priced at £19.99/£14.97 and is available to buy from amazon.co.uk and amazon.com, and has quickly become a bestseller.

A clip from the film’s premiere sees the star’s sister, Chloe Bailey get emotional while holding the doll.

In the clip she says: “I got flashbacks to us playing with Barbie dolls when we were little in our basement in Atlanta and I’m trying not to get emotional but she has her own.”

“I’m gonna put this down before I start crying,” she adds, while holding back tears.

She tells the reporter that the doll “is like a physical representation of dreams coming true” before running to grab her sister’s hand on the red carpet.

One responded to the tweet, writing: “Right it’s very emotional bc we never had this representation as a child and to be able to have that ! Is historical !”

Another wrote: “this is why i side eye ppl who literally bash the movie before it even came out bc they don’t acknowledge the impact this movie already has and it hasnt even been released yet.”

As well as the Ariel dolls, fans of the film can also get a doll of the film’s villain, Ursula, in all her sparkling, tentacled glory, or in her human form as Vanessa in her signature purple gown.

Finishing up the collections is a triple pack of Ariel, King Triton and Ursula dolls from Amazon and the Ariel and Sister Doll Set also available from Amazon.

