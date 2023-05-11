Showrunner Michael Patrick King has confirmed that non-binary pop icon Sam Smith will make their TV acting debut playing themselves in season two of And Just Like That.

The HBO Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That… , is returning with its second season this summer with main characters Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) all set to reprise their roles as they navigate complicated friendships, messy romances and stressful work life in their 50s.

While fans speculate if Miranda and Che will finally end up together and whether Carrie will fall head over heels with returning love interest Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) – the real question is, how does Sam Smith fit into all of this?

Earlier in February, the star teased a cameo appearance on the show with a photo from the set. “Up to something unholy on set,” they wrote in the caption, sparking fan speculation as to who they could be playing in the colourful series.

Now, we’ve got a little more insight into Smith’s involvement. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, King spilled the backstory on how the “Unholy” singer came on board, and confirmed that they’ll be starring as a fictionalised version of themselves in the show.

“Two days after they won the Grammy, they’re on our show with a Carrie necklace that says ‘Sam’. They said they and their sisters all have them,” King recalled.

“That is the gold of having done a show that people liked: you call Sam Smith to play this nice part that we needed, and they’re like, ‘Yes, cause I love the show’. That’s really thrilling.”

“Then there’s some treats, which I’m not gonna tell you,” he continued. “There’s a couple of surprises every now and then.”

Sam Smith will make a cameo in season two of And Just Like That 2. (Getty/HBO)

The Grammy award-winning artist is not the only guest star playing themselves in the upcoming season, with feminist icon Gloria Steinem also set to make a cameo, King confirmed in a new announcement. Meanwhile, Candice Bergen, who played Carrie’s Vogue editor Enid Frick on the original show, is also reprising her role, which King “is thrilled about”.

“I always loved Enid. She is a cold, wonderful diva of publishing,” he added.

Fans can also expect the return of season regulars Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) and Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), among others.

And Just Like That… returns to HBO Max in June. A specific release date is yet to be announced.