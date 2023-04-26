Drop everything, And Just Like That fans: the trailer for season two of the much-discussed Sex and the City reboot is here.

The trailer dropped on Wednesday (26 April), and promises more sex, more friends, and what appears to be a whole storyline about MILFs.

Set to Jessie Ware’s camp-as-Christmas hit “Pearls”, we see Miranda and Che going in for a very steamy kiss, confirming their divisive romance is going nowhere.

Plus, in a twist that has truly gagged fans, we see Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), one of Carrie’s long-term boyfriends from back in the Sex and the City days, make a big return.

“If you’re lucky, no matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there,” Carrie says at the beginning of the trailer, suggesting that as ever, whatever trouble the three women get into, they’ll see it through to the end together.

Alongside Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker,) Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristen Davis), fans can also expect the return of season regulars Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), Steve Brady (David Eigenberg), Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury), and Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), among others.

New beginnings are in season. #AndJustLikeThat returns for Season 2 this June on Max. pic.twitter.com/OdtGo9lc8B — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 26, 2023

Season one of And Just Like That saw New York City’s favourite girl gang reunite to endure a range of wild and entirely realistic life events, including Chris Noth’s Big being killed by a Peloton, and Miranda spilling her own urine over her bedsheets.

The first series also made a big wave with its push for representation, introducing the show’s first non-binary character in the form of Sara Ramírez’s podcaster and stand-up comic, Che Diaz.

Diaz acted as a brand new love interest for Miranda, and while fans were seemingly on board with the introduction of a queer relationship at first, the show’s dedication to Diaz constantly being introduced with the line “Hey, it’s Che Diaz” swiftly rubbed them up on the wrong way.

Fans also had a gripe with Che and Miranda’s relationship lacking depth – an issue which showrunner Michael Patrick King promised to fix by putting Che front and centre in the upcoming second series.

che diaz threats are back pic.twitter.com/0ZtmZTkSTc — a (@outsideofu) April 26, 2023

need che diaz back in the discourse bad — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) April 26, 2023

Che Diaz fans we are eating https://t.co/xxA2nnmirv — Pug 🐾 🐛 🥫 (@pugmane) April 26, 2023

hey it’s che diaz — lau is afraid 💀 (@uncletwirl) April 26, 2023

Season two will also be getting a little unholy, with the revelation that pop superstar Sam Smith will be making a cameo, though details on how they’ll be appearing are still under wraps.

Despite the mixed response to And Just Like That’s first season, the trailer has fans completely losing their minds in the best way possible.

I CANT WAIT FOR AIDAN AND CARRIE CONTENT — sarah snook's emmy campaign manager (@SHIVSNOOKS) April 26, 2023

This is going to be so bad. I can’t wait. https://t.co/KbkFUBIZ3Q — Bee (@ImNotFreddy87) April 26, 2023

And Just Like That… returns to HBO Max in June. A specific release date is yet to be announced.