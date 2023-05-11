Drag superstar Jinkx Monsoon has hilariously roasted the UK in her new comedy special Red Head Redemption – and we can’t say she’s wrong.

If you haven’t already noticed, RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Jinkx Monsoon is having a pretty good year. After being crowned the Queen of All Queens in All Stars 7 last year, the franchise’s first double winner has since debuted as Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway, joined the wave of drag queens combatting anti-LGBTQ+ hatred in the US, and landed a role as a major villain in Russell T. Davies’ upcoming return to the Doctor Who franchise.

It looks like Monsoon season won’t be over any time soon, though, because Jinkx’s upcoming comedy special Red Head Redemption already has fans in stitches.

In preview clips posted to the star’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, the beloved queen has taken aim at everything from the concept of gender reveal parties – which she says have been “mandated by our oppressive overlords” – to the United Kingdom itself.

“When I was young I just thought that anything British is just inherently fancier than America, right?” she says in one deliciously targeted dig. “The UK is just the US with bad lighting”.

In the gender reveal portion of the comedy smackdown, the creator of the ‘Everything at Stake‘ tour joked that she wanted to “bring out a big cake… and I’ll be like: ‘Are y’all ready? We’re gonna find out the gender of my baby!’

“And I cut into the cake, and I pull out a slice and it’s just white… and then I just start taking fistfuls of the cake and going: ‘F**K YOU! HOW DARE YOU COME TO THIS PARTY! SUPPORTING THE CONSTRUCT OF GENDER.'”

“Gender? I barely know her! Can’t wait to see this!!!” wrote one fan.

“Like it or not, she’s a comedy genius” added another.

One brutally honest fan, meanwhile, agreed with her assessment of the UK.

“I’m British, and she’s right” they summarised.

One thing’s for certain: we’re can’t wait for more Monsoon chaos.

Red Head Redemption premieres on 16 May 2023 on Apple TV+.