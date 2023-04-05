The RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni have learnt a lot from mother RuPaul. Most notably: make it funny.

Now, in the spirit of bringing the jokes, several Drag Race superstars have announced that they’re releasing comedy specials.

Over the summer months, six members of the Drag Race royal family will share hilarious stories about their lives, upbringings and experiences of being LGBTQ+.

Each stand-up special will debut on a number of digital on-demand services.

First up is rumoured All Stars 8 contestant Darienne Lake, with her comedy show Altered Boy released yesterday (4 April). It’s a witty look back at her life, growing up in a Catholic family, and eventually finding her chosen family through drag – and fans are already loving it.

Next is Jinkx Monsoon, whose Red Head Redemption will give us a glimpse into the Doctor Who star’s life as we’ve never seen before. It’s an open discussion about their experience of being a trans-femme, non-binary drag queen, while also touching on how she became sober, met her husband, and, of course, won Drag Race twice.

According to Entertainment Weekly, fans of Broadway legend Jinkx can watch Red Head Redemption from 16 May.

Jinkx Monsoon is set to head into the Tardis in Doctor Who. (Alec White)

Fellow All Stars 7 finalist Monet X Change also has a show scheduled, with Fist of Glory set to debut globally on 13 June, following a stint on Paramount+. It’s a tour of her life growing up as “very gay” in the New York borough of Brooklyn, with an opera performance about fisting thrown in for good measure.

Season nine favourite Peppermint will share her experience of living in today’s society as a Black, trans woman in So-SIGH-ety Effects, released on 18 April. Meanwhile, All Stars 6 finalist Ginger Minj is combining comedy and musical theatre for an honest look at her life in Bless Your Heart, dropping on digital platforms on 30 May.

Last but not least, BeBe Zahara Benet‘s, Africa Is Not a Country will premiere on 2 May. Using sketches and audience participation, BeBe tells story of moving from Cameroon to Minneapolis.

If it’s anywhere near as enjoyable as her verse in All Stars 3 Rumix “Drag Up Your Life”, fans are in for a treat.

In a world seemingly determined to ban drag and all the joy it brings, the six comedy specials are a reminder of why drag is simply a bit of fun, and not going anywhere.

Each comedy special is released in collaboration between Tribeca and Comedy Dynamics, while all shows will be available on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV, YouTube, and Vimeo.