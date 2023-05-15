Patrick McKillen, the Irish property tycoon who previously ran luxury London hotel Claridge’s, reportedly wanted to hire a “non-gay” manager to run the building.

According to documents filed in the High Court, McKillen is also said to have described a female contractor as a “Spanish c**t”.

The allegations mark the latest in an ongoing legal battle between McKillen and the Qatari royal Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani (HBJ), who controls Claridge’s parent company, the Maybourne Hotel Group.

McKillen, a Belfast-born hotelier, reportedly oversaw a multi-million renovation of Claridge’s, including the addition of a penthouse suite and luxury spa – a move which has sparked the legal battle between the former friends over the value of the renovations, The Guardian reported.

Now, after months of legal disputes, HBJ’s lawyers claim that the Maybourne Hotel Group was made aware in March 2022 of a number of allegations against McKillen and two of his associates – Frank Sinton and Ronnie Delany – including “bullying and other inappropriate behaviour” towards staff and contractors.

The three men reportedly “persistently referred” to contractor Eleanora Bassi as a “Spanish c**t”, with Sinton reportedly describing her as “the b***h in the system”, The Telegraph reported on Monday (15 May).

Court documents also allege that McKillen wanted to hire a “non-gay and British” general manager at Claridge’s.

The claims have been put forward by the Maybourne Hotel Group, which is being sued by Sinton for defamation. The hotel group denies defaming Sinton, who was brought into the Maybourne Hotel Group by McKillen as a project manager.

McKillen was reportedly removed from the board of the Maybourne Hotel Group in April 2022 due to an argument over his monetary stake in the business, which is based on its estimated value.

‘Determined to seek vindication’

Court documents suggest that what McKillen and HBJ separately allege the business is worth are “billions of pounds” apart, with valuations believed to vary between £1 billion and £5 billion.

Lawyers for Sinton said in a statement to The Telegraph: “Our client, who is completely innocent of any wrongdoing, is determined to seek vindication of his reputation at the earliest possible opportunity.

“He hopes and believes this claim will reveal the true motivation on the part of the defendants for making defamatory statements about him.”