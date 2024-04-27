Former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui has said she is “exploring polyamory” after splitting up with her ex-partner Sasha Mallory, but is worried that her self-proclaimed “U-Haul” status might get in the way.

The queer singer recently appeared on the Two Dykes and a Mic podcast where she opened up about her love life. “I’m also kind of in this space of exploring polyamory a little bit,” she began.

“I just know that I’m in a space right now at this point in my life where I’m like, I want to belong to myself primarily,” she continued. “And then I want to leave space for whoever I meet and me to create boundaries between us, whether it’s like, ‘Oh no, we’re just platonic’ or ‘There’s kind of a little vibe here.'”

She added: “We can explore that, and it won’t necessarily affect if I’m exploring something with someone else, you know?… I just feel very free right now, and I don’t feel like this monogamous, held-down energy is really for me.”

However, she did playfully note that she had a “U-Haul” experience, a term which many in the LGBTQ+ community dub themselves after coming out later in life. “Also, I’m a U-Haul-a** b**ch, so the right person comes and I’m like, ‘Forget it. Everybody leave. I’m getting married.'”

Jauregui also explained that she might be demisexual, “’cause I went through the phase of trying to just sleep with people, and I hated it. I hated it,” she recalled.

“In order for me to be really turned on and enjoy sex, I need to know that you care about me as a human being. I can’t be transactional for you.”

The “That’s My Girl” hitmaker also spoke about her split from Mallory, explaining that there are no bad feelings since their breakup. “We’re really close, actually. She’s one of my best friends.”