There must be something in the water, because a string of Team GB divers have joined OnlyFans, including Tom Daley’s former Olympic partners Matty Lee and Dan Goodfellow.

A slew of Britain’s top diving talent announced over the weekend that they had joined the subscription-based social media platform, which is renowned for its explicit adult content but also allows creators to share more wholesome content with followers.

Team GB stars Lee, 25, Goodfellow, 26, and Matthew Dixon, 23, have all set OnlyFans profiles live in recent days – perhaps inspired by the success of their teammate and 2016 Olympic champion Jack Laugher, who joined the platform in 2021 and has raked in hundreds of likes – and thousands of pounds – by sharing partially-clothed pictures and workout videos.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old British diver Noah Williams, who won gold in the men’s 10m synchro at the 2022 Commonwealth Games alongside Lee, also joined OnlyFans earlier this year, meaning diving fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to which Team GB star to follow.

Here’s what we know about Olympic champion Matty Lee’s OnlyFans

Olympic champion Matty Lee, who memorably took home gold in the men’s 10m synchro event alongside diving partner Tom Daley in 2021, announced his OnlyFans arrival with a picture of himself and a link to his page shared to his Instagram story over the weekend.

In a caption that was accompanied by an emoji of a winking face with its tongue out, the Tokyo 2020 star wrote: “I have not been hacked, I have not been scammed, see for yourself.”

Lee, who followed Olympic glory with a fifth-place finish on the 21st series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2021, is currently charging subscribers $20 (£15.98) per months for access to his OnlyFans content, which the sports star says will be non-explicit.

The diver’s OnlyFans bios teases that the page will be a place “where you wanna see more of me”, but clarifies: “Remember I’m a Team GB diver not a [porn star]. So everything will be SFW [safe for work] and a place where I can interact with you all.”

Rio 2016 bronze medallist Dan Goodfellow has also launched an OnlyFans

Matty Lee will be facing stiff competition for OnlyFans subscribers from Dan Goodfellow, who won bronze in the men’s 10m at Rio 2016 alongside Tom Daley and is charging less than half the price of Lee for his own “fun and exclusive” content, at $9.99 (£7.98) per month.

“Get to know me on a more personal level and the chance to see and interact with posts that won’t be seen anywhere else,” Goodfellow’s OnlyFans bio states.

An early post shared to the page also promises that “collabs with other divers will be coming soon”, while another promises that “there will be great things to come.”

Matthew Dixon is also part of the Team GB divers’ OnlyFans arms race

Diver and 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Matthew Dixon is also making a splash on OnlyFans.

The 23-year-old is following in the footsteps of his diving partner Noah Williams with a profile on the platform, where subscribers will be charged $10 (£8) for access.

Dixon’s OnlyFans bio states that the sports star is “Here For Some FUN” but specifics that there will be “no d**k pics” on the page.

Promoting his newly-launched OnlyFans in an Instagram story, Dixon wrote: “It’s that time! Can’t wait to have some fun and for some of you to get to know me outside of the diving pool.”

Olympic champion Jack Laugher was the first Team GB diver to join OnlyFans back in 2021

The spate of British diving stars joining OnlyFans may have something to do with the success of their teammate Jack Laugher.

The 28-year-old, who won gold in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard event at Rio 2016 with Chris Mears, joined OnlyFans in the autumn of 2021, quickly amassing hundreds of likes on content that includes selfies of the sports star in his underwear and Speedos, as well as workout clips.

With access priced at $10 (£8) per month, in his OnlyFans bio Laugher claims to “love posting SFW [safe for work] content in speedos, briefs, boxers and more!”

Team GB diver Noah Williams dived into OnlyFans earlier this year

Noah Williams, who won a silver in the men’s 10m platform at the 2022 European Championships, was the first Team GB diver to follow in Laugher’s footsteps earlier this year and join OnlyFans.

Like his diving partner Matthew Dixons, Williams states in his bio that he is “just here to have some fun” and that he will not be sharing “d**k pics”, with a subscription costing $10 (£8) per month.

Other celebs on OnlyFans include out and proud former Olympic champion Matthew Mitcham

Former Olympic diver Matthew Mitcham has also joined OnlyFans. (Getty/Twitter)

It’s not just British divers who are making a side-line on OnlyFans: Earlier this year, Australia’s Matthew Mitcham announced the launch of a racy OnlyFans page, promising to show a side to him that is “not acceptable for other social platforms”.

The retired athlete, who came out publicly as gay shortly before winning gold in the men’s 10m platform at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, confirmed he will not be “performing sexual acts” on the platform.

However, plenty of other stars have embraced the adult side of OnlyFans in recent years.

Former Disney star Dan Benson, who played Zeke Beakerman on Wizards of Waverly Place, began sharing sexually-explicit content on the platform in 2022, stating that he “tripped and fell” into adult entertainment after falling victim to nude leaks.

“Instead of letting these people sell my privacy, my – you know what I mean – I decided to say, ‘All right, screw you, I’m gonna sell it myself,’” the actor said, adding that the move had “changed [his] life for the better.”

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey is another recognisable face who’s been active on OnlyFans, with the sexually fluid actor stating that the subscription service had provided a “really good platform to be really open about my sexuality.”