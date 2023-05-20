Pop icon Lizzo has proved once again that she’s a true queen and LGBTQ+ ally by blasting Nebraska’s anti-trans and anti-choice legislation in a beautiful speech.

Lizzo is no stranger to standing up for trans rights and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community more broadly. Her Tennessee show in April – part of the ongoing tour for her latest album, Special – became a golden opportunity for the singer to defy the state’s repressive drag ban.

Despite being urged to cancel the Tennessee tour date by fans, Lizzo took to the stage in a joyful act of resistance with a glittering host of RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni and local drag queens.

At the People’s Choice Awards last year, Lizzo accepted two trophies with an inspiring speech honouring women’s rights activists, including a trans woman.

Lizzo’s message of self-love and self-acceptance is one that the LGBTQ+ community has embraced wholeheartedly, and the “2 Be Loved” singer’ has included trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming customers the latest Yitty shapewear collection. Featuring tucking thongs and binder tops, the Your Skin range is “for people of all gender identities”.

And on Friday (19 May), Lizzo didn’t hold back when it came to championing life-saving trans and reproductive healthcare.

At the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker slammed Nebraska’s LB574, a bill that effectively bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth, including physically reversible puberty blockers. It was also amended earlier in May to include a 10-week abortion ban.

LB574 passed on the same day, despite heroic efforts by two Democrats, including Megan Hunt, mother of a trans son, to filibuster it.

Lizzo slammed the legislation onstage and told her fans “you are valid” in an affirming speech.

“Anybody who comes to a Lizzo show should know that I am for people to have the right to healthcare, reproductive and gender affirming,” the star said.

“There’s times I get very political and as adults, we feel it. But there’s children here tonight. And it really breaks my heart that there are young people growing up in a world that doesn’t protect them.

“So let me be your safe space tonight. Don’t let anybody tell you who you are. Don’t let any law tell you who you’re not, you are who you are, okay?

“I see you. You are valid. You deserve to be here in every form. You contain multitudes.

“These laws are not real. YOU are what’s real and you deserve to be protected.”

“Don’t let these laws tell you who you are not. I see you. You are valid. You deserve to be protected.”



And for the adults in the room, Lizzo continued: “For anyone whose inner child needed to hear that, you deserve to be protected too.”

The “Juice” hitmaker was flooded with love online for her speech, garnering praise on Twitter from Nebraska state senator John Fredrickson, who wrote: “Thank you, @lizzo, for giving Nebraska what it needed tonight.”

Senator Hunt – who committed to filibustering anti-trans bills in the state over the past three months – tweeted: “@lizzo shouted out today’s vote and said if anyone is here who doesn’t stand for abortion rights and trans rights, they should know that that’s not what she’s about.”

Journalist Erin Reed, fiancée of censured Montana lawmaker Zooey Zephyr, also praised Lizzo’s stance, writing: “Amazing. Lizzo, in front of thousands of people, confronts LB574 – a gender affirming care ban and abortion ban – in Nebraska tonight.”

“Don’t let anybody tell you who you are. These laws are not real. YOU are real.”



Lizzo’s world tour continues until 30 July, with more US stops and dates in the UK, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Sweden and Luxembourg.