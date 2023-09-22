A majority of Americans have agreed that politicians aren’t informed enough about gender-affirming healthcare for trans minors to make fair policies.

That’s according to a new survey of over 20,000 US adults, conducted by the 19th and SurveyMonkey.

The survey, conducted online from 24 to 31 August, found that a strong majority of Americans across all ages (57 per cent) are in favour of trans adults having access to gender-affirming healthcare, though that majority went down when those surveyed were asked the same question about transgender minors.

While 43 per cent of 18-34 year olds and 42 per cent of those aged 65+ were in favour of transgender minors accessing gender-affirming care (including therapy, doctor consultations, hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and other medications) only 35 per cent of 35-64 year olds felt the same.

New research has found that almost half of all trans people in Australia have experienced hate, harassment and abuse in the past year. (Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Despite those lower numbers, the vast majority of those surveyed (63 per cent of 18-34 year-olds, 73 per cent of 35-64-year-olds, and 83 per cent of those aged 65+) feel that US politicians aren’t informed enough about gender-affirming healthcare for trans minors to make a fair policy.

At the time of writing, 22 US states have introduced laws or policies banning gender-affirming care for transgender people under the age of 18.

As a result, an estimated 35.1 per cent of transgender youth live in states that have blocked them from accessing gender-affirming care, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Gender-affirming care for transgender minors and adults has been endorsed by the country’s leading health authorities, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Medical Association.

Despite this backing, politicians have gone all-in on blocking access to this life-changing healthcare – particularly in recent months.

Gender-affirming care has been endorsed by the country’s leading health authorities. (Getty Images)

When asked their thoughts on politicians’ response to transgender issues, a majority, or 49 per cent of those aged over 65 agreed that there should not be such a strong focus on transgender issues. 46 per cent of those aged 35-64 felt the same.

Meanwhile, in the 18-34 category, 36 per cent felt politicians shouldn’t focus on transgender issues, but a majority (38 per cent) felt that politicians should focus on protecting transgender individuals.

Across all three age groups, a minority of individuals felt that politicians should focus on restricting transgender individuals.

Additionally, those surveyed across all age groups could agree that transgender healthcare was likely to become more accessible in their lifetime. That’s 46 per cent of 18 to 34-year-olds, 47 per cent of 35-64-year-olds, and 46 per cent of those over 65.