Come From Away announces first ever UK and Ireland tour dates

Smash-hit musical Come From Away will tour across the UK and Ireland for the first time ever.

The Tony Award-winning show will visit venues throughout 2024 and into 2025.

Tickets for most dates on the tour are now on sale via ATG Tickets and the official website.

The national tour will begin on 1 March at the Leicester Curve, before heading to the likes of Cardiff, Leeds, Birmingham and Belfast.

Throughout 2024 the production will visit venues in Newcastle, Bristol, Edinburgh and Glasgow before finishing up in Manchester in early 2025.

The musical is based on the events in the Newfoundland town of Gander during the week following the September 11 attacks, when 38 planes, carrying approximately 7,000 passengers, were ordered to land unexpectedly at Gander International Airport.

The characters in the musical are based on actual Gander residents and stranded travellers they housed and fed during that time.

The show has been nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning for Best Direction of a Musical and eight Laurence Olivier Awards, winning four including Best New Musical.

The full cast for the tour is yet to be revealed, but it’ll directed by Christopher Ashley, with book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

The show has previously opened on Broadway, West End, Canada and Australia as well as embarking on a 60-city North American tour.

You can check out the full UK tour schedule and ticket details below.