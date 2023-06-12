A football player for an LGBTQ+ team was left with head injuries, including a fractured eye socket, after an assault by a member of a rival club during a weekend match.

On Saturday (10 June) Charlton Invicta and Yorkshire Terriers – both LGBTQ+ teams – faced off in the Gay Football Supporters Network (GFSN) Shield at Charlton Athletic’s training ground in Sparrows Lane, Eltham, South East London.

The match was abandoned in the first half after a Yorkshire Terriers player was reportedly assaulted by a Charlton Invicta team member, which resulted in the player being taken to hospital.

The injured player, a man in his 20s, suffered head injuries including multiple fractures to his eye socket.

Medical staff determined the injuries were non life-threatening, though as of Sunday afternoon (11 June) the injured player continued to receive treatment.

A man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) at taken into police custody.

Statement by @gfsnUK published on Facebook, following the abandonment of the GFSN Shield final on Saturday 👉 https://t.co/j9kKf6FehW pic.twitter.com/QAv5ga0vXC — Sports Media LGBT+ (@SportsMediaLGBT) June 11, 2023

In a statement shared on social media by the GFSN committee, the organisation said it was aware of the “serious incident” and wished a “speedy” recovery to the player.

Whilst the GFSN said it would not be commenting on the incident until a full investigation has taken place, the committee said it has been in “dialogue with both team managers and a full review will take place in due time”.

“The organisation will not tolerate any forms of aggression within our competitions, nor do we condone aggressive behaviour in our games,” they said.

Adding: “We would kindly request the matter is not discussed on social media until the police and the organisation completes its own review.”

Despite this request, supporters from both sides began to speculate on Twitter about what happened during the incident.

Yorkshire Terriers also said they would not be commenting on the matter any further after publishing a short statement, where the team outlined the basics of what happened.

Club Statement following our GFSN Shield fixture against Charlton Invicta yesterday pic.twitter.com/5VeZNX379x — Yorkshire Terriers FC (@YTerriersFC) June 11, 2023

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told PinkNews the force was called to the match venue at 2.45pm on Saturday, 45 minutes after kickoff, following reports of an assault.

Both officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended the scene.

The police force is continuing to investigate the incident and no one had been charged at this time.

PinkNews has contacted the GFSN, Charlton Invicta and Yorkshire Terriers for comment.