PinkNews speaks to LGBTQ+ employee resource group (ERG) leaders to find out how LGBTQ+ employee networks help shape inclusive policies beyond Pride Month.

An inclusive company that values a diverse workforce does not come about naturally or solely from senior leadership. The fact is, many of the progressive policies and initiatives companies take on originate from an employee resource group.

As anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the United States impact everything from where the community decides to take up work to a lack of accessible gender-affirming care, and the UK contends with troubling advice from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) over how ‘sex’ is defined in the Equality Act, there has never been a more important time for businesses to look after and support their LGBTQ+ employees.

In most cases, these ERGs are volunteer-led, meaning that those who are involved are because they are committed to an inclusive workplace. LGBTQ+ employee networks play a pivotal role in creating and maintaining an inclusive and supportive work environment for queer employees. This includes advising senior leadership around initiatives like parental leave, Pride Month initiatives and even how to address gender-affirming care and transition policies.

PinkNews gathered some LGBTQ+ ERG leads from tech, manufacturing, hospitality and retail to talk about how these employee-led networks impact the work experience for the LGBTQ+ community.