Howard Donald, a member of pop group Take That, has been dropped from the line-up of Groovebox’s Nottingham Pride Festival after the singer-songwriter was found to have ‘liked’ transphobic content on Twitter.

Donald was previously listed as a headline act for the Pride event, which is set to be held on 29 July at Blinks Yard in Nottingham.

Groovebox confirmed that Donald would no longer be headlining or appearing at the festival on Saturday (17 June) after a social media backlash over a number of tweets the Take That star had ‘liked’, before his account was apparently deleted on the same day.

PinkNews managed to screenshot a selection of the offending tweets before Donald’s account became inactive.

In a statement posted on social media, Groovebox said: “In light of recent events, Howard Donald will no longer be playing at our Nottingham Pride Festival on Saturday 29th July at Binks Yard.

“We would like to offer our thanks to the public for alerting us to the situation this morning and also appreciate your patience whilst we spoke to the relevant parties.

“We are working on confirming a replacement headliner alongside Horse Meat Disco, Tayce, Danny Beard & ESSEL for Nottingham Pride and will make an announcement in due course.”

Donald ‘liked’ content from misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, posts that slammed an inclusive period campaign featuring trans men, videos of anti-trans pundit Kellie-Jay Keen – better known as Posie Parker – and a tweet from right-wing organisation Turning Point UK founder Charlie Kirk, calling for Disney to be “defunded” for holding a Pride in Concert event on 24 and 25 June.

After Groovebox posted their statement in which they confirmed Donald’s removal from the festival, the Take That singer-songwriter took to Instagram to post an apology on his Stories.

Donald wrote: “I have made a huge error in my judgment liking social media posts that are derogatory towards the LGBTQIA+ community and for that I am deeply sorry and I know I have let everyone down.

“I am really disappointed in myself and I am sorry for any hurt that I caused by my uneducated actions.

“I clearly have a lot to learn and it’s a priority for me that I do this.”

Other headliners at the Groovebox Nottingham Pride Festival include Horse Meat Disco, ESSEL and Sam Sax and there will be a drag cabaret from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK alumni Danny Beard, Sminty Drop and Tayce.

The Groovebox festival is not organised by or affiliated with Nottinghamshire Pride.

PinkNews has previously reached out to Howard Donald’s representatives for comment on this issue.