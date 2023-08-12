LGBTQ+ rights activists are demanding justice after 33 men were “arbitrarily” detained at a sauna in Venezuela’s third largest city, Valencia.

The mass arrests on 23 July, made at the Avalon Club, a bar and sauna popular with the LGBTQ+ community in Valencia, have prompted an outcry.

In response, protests swiftly broke out in both Valencia and Venezuela‘s capital, Caracas, with demonstrators calling for the men to be released.

Almost 10,000 people have signed a petition – started by the Venezuelan Observatory of LGBTIQ+ Violence – demanding a fair trial for the men, who reportedly face charges of outrage against modesty, conspiracy to commit a crime, and noise pollution.

People have been sharing updates and outrage under the hashtag #JusticiaParaLos33 [#JusticeForThe33] on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Contra la Homofobia de Estado.



Activistas hicieron protesta creativa para exigir la libertad plena de los 33 hombres detenidos por su orientación sexual en Venezuela.



El Estado venezolano sigue en deuda con los derechos de las personas #LGBTIQ+.



Exigimos #JusticiaParaLos33 pic.twitter.com/PYyFxg2Zj1 — PROVEA (@_Provea) August 9, 2023

According to Al Jazeera, 30 of the men were released on “conditional parole” after 72 hours in custody – which means they must report to the authorities every 30 days – while the remaining three, including the Avalon Club’s owner, were let go on 3 August, 10 days after their arrest.

Finalmente los 33 hombres que fueron detenidos en Carabobo están fuera de la cárcel.



Abogados han explicado que no cometieron algún delito, pero aún no tienen libertad plena.



Me quedo con la tranquilidad de estas fotos del reencuentro familiar.



Pero quiero #JusticiaParaLos33 https://t.co/Xk2sBM6LoJ pic.twitter.com/mXYSWRaKjN — María José Dugarte. (@majodugarte) August 2, 2023

The Venezuelan Observatory of LGBTIQ+ Violence described the arrests as an example of “state-sponsored homophobia” on the petition page.

“We firmly believe that these charges are fabricated and a pretext to justify the unjust treatment and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community,” they wrote.

“It is a stark reminder of the grave challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in Venezuela, where basic human rights are denied based on one’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Being gay is not a crime in Venezuela, but Al Jazeera reported that the police offered images of condoms and lubricant as evidence for the supposed crimes.

Same-sex couples cannot get married in Venezuela, and LGBTQ+ people still face discrimination and don’t enjoy the same legal protections that their heterosexual counterparts do.

Stand against state-sponsored homophobia! Demand justice for 33 gay men arbitrarily detained at a sauna in Valencia, Venezuela. #JusticiaParaLos33



Sign this petition and join us in the fight for LGBT+ rights! 🌈@AllOut https://t.co/wu1bsJJWnJ — Yendri Velásquez️️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@yendrive) August 8, 2023

The petition includes a letter addressed to the supreme court in Venezuela, expressing “deep concern and outrage” over the “arbitrary detention and the violation of the rights” of those arrested.

The letter reads: “This act of the state-sponsored crackdown on homosexuality is a clear manifestation of the deeply rooted homophobia within certain segments of the Venezuelan law enforcement and judicial system.

The Venezuelan Observatory of LGBTIQ+ Violence is calling for a “transparent and fair trial, free from prejudice and discrimination”. They also demand that those who detained the 33 men are held accountable, with an investigation into the incident.

“We call for the implementation of comprehensive training programs for law enforcement and judicial personnel to sensitize them on LGBTQ+ rights and to eradicate homophobia within their ranks,” the letter concludes.

Two of the men who were arrested told Al Jazeera that they thought it was a “joke” at first, that the police were running a routine inspection. Then they were arrested and detained, without being told why.

The men’s photos, some of whom were not publicly out about their sexuality, were leaked to local media, where they were accused of participating in an “orgy with HIV” and recording pornography.

Jau Ramírez, the director of SOMOS, a movement working for LGBTQ+ rights in Venezuela, said that this case has set a “legal precedent” considering how long the men in question were detained without justifiable reasons, France24 reported.

“This escalation of repression is a threat to the fundamental rights and sexual and personal freedoms of everyone in Venezuela,” Ramírez added.