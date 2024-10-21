Julianne Moore addresses queer subtext in The Room Next Door

Julianne Moore has spoken about the possibility of a queer subtext in Pedro Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door.

In the new film, Mary & George star Moore plays successful author Ingrid who reconnects with old friend and terminal cancer patient Martha (Tilda Swinton), and female friendship is put front and centre after the former asks a touching yet seemingly morbid question.

Although the pair never kiss, they do become extremely close, and speaking exclusively to PinkNews at a screening at the London Film Festival on Saturday (19 October), Moore addressed the possibility of the relationship moving from platonic to romantic.

“What’s so amazing about [the film] for me is that it’s a celebration of a really authentic female bond, of a friendship where people offer each other companionship and witness their lives,” she said. “We very rarely see that in film, particularly with old friends, and with women who are older.

“So, I just feel thrilled and honoured to be a part of The Room Next Door.”

The film is Strange Way of Life director Almodóvar‘s first English-speaking feature and co-stars The Batman‘s John Turturro.

Moore and Swinton previously created red-carpet buzz – and not just because of its 18-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. Fans were obsessed with the pair’s demeanour, with one writing that they wanted, “whatever Julianne and Tilda have going on”.

The Room Next Door is due to open in the UK on Friday (25 October) and is scheduled for a limited US release on 20 December.

