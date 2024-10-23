Sugababes ticket prices revealed for their UK tour

Sugababes recently announced details of a UK arena tour – and these are the ticket prices.

The pop icons will headline their biggest shows ever in 2025, with arena dates planned across the UK and Ireland.

The tour will see them headline shows in the likes of Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Newcastle, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin.

Plus, they’ll headline London’s O2 Arena for the second time after selling it out back in September 2023.

The group will then take the tour across Europe, with shows planned in Antwerp, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.

Fans can expect to hear their greatest hits including “Push the Button”, “Hole in the Head”, “Round Round” and “Overload” to name a few.

Plus, some fans think the group teased new music on their announcement post as the audio featured an unheard track, so watch this space.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for the Sugababes UK tour dates, you can find out everything you need to know below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Sugababes ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for the Sugababes UK tour dates are priced at the following:

Standing tickets – £53.95

Seated tickets – £38.60 – £69.80

What’s the seating plan?

This is the seating plan for the Sugababes UK tour dates. There will be a general admission standing section and tiered seating at each show.

The seating plan for the Sugababes UK arena tour dates.

When do Sugababes tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on 25 October via ticketmaster.co.uk / ticketmaster.ie / seetickets.com.

