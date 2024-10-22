Green Day announce more European tour dates for 2025.

Green Day have announced more European tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group have confirmed four shows as part of their tour next summer, including festival and headline dates.

They’ll top the bill at the Firenze Rocks festival in Florence 15 June, before playing their own shows in Vienna, Luxembourg and Amsterdam.

Announcing the shows, the group said: “Europe. Just added a new festival in Italy next summer and some headline shows for ya in cities we didn’t make it to last time around!!!”.

The pop-punk trio also hinted at more European shows, telling fans: “Got a few more international dates announcing soon.”

Europe 👋🏻👋🏻 Just added a new festival in Italy next summer and some headline shows for ya in cities we didn’t make it to last time around!!!



15/6 – Florence, IT @ Firenze Rocks

17/6 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

30/6 – Luxembourg, LU @ Luxexpo Open Air

2/7 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo… pic.twitter.com/2s6YJZqAqb — Green Day (@GreenDay) October 21, 2024

You may like to watch

The group are heavily rumoured to be headlining both Glastonbury and Download Festival next summer.

They currently have gaps in their schedule for both UK festivals, with Download hinting at a Green Day appearance.

In a post on X, the festival said: “Summer is officially over. Wake us up when it’s June”, which is very similar to the lyrics for their track “Wake Me Up When September Ends”.

The latest tour news follows up the announcement that they’ll headline Hurricane and Southside festivals in Germany next summer.

The festival also features the likes of Biffy Clyro, Wet Leg and Yellowcard on its lineup, with more headliners to be announced.

Plus they’ll also top the bill at Tons of Rock Festival in Oslo on 26 June and Ejekt Festival in Athens on 6 July.

You can find out how to get Green Day tickets for their 2025 European tour dates and their full schedule so far, below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

How do I get Green Day tickets?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 25 October.

Tickets for the Amsterdam show will be available from ticketmaster.nl, while Vienna, Luxembourg and Florence tickets are available from greenday.com/tour.

Fans can sign up for a presale via the group’s website, which will take place at 10am on 23 October.

The group have confirmed a string of festival sets for summer 2025 alongside some standalone headline shows: