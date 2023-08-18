A historic battle is set to be waged when England take on Spain in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final on Sunday (20 August), with a number of out LGBTQ+ players taking to the pitch for the tournament’s eagerly-anticipated climax.

Spain’s La Roja and England’s Lionesses have all to play for, with the match marking the first time that either team have made it to the final of a Women’s World Cup.

Spain, who are ranked sixth in the world, secured their place in the final on Tuesday (15 August) after besting Sweden 2-1, following Olga Carmona’s dramatic 89th minute goal off the underside of the bar.

On Wednesday (16 August), 2022 Euros champions England, who are ranked fourth, secured their own spot in the final, defeating Australia’s Matildas 3-1 on home turf during their semi-final.

Both teams have a number of LGBTQ+ players in their squads who will be flying the flag both for their respective nations and queer visibility.

Whilst England stars Beth Mead and Leah Williamson have missed the tournament through injury, the Lionesses still have a wealth of out and proud players showcasing what queer women can do on the biggest stage in football.

Whether you’re supporting England, Spain or simply queer footballing excellence, here’s a handy guide to Spain’s out LGBTQ+ players and who they’re currently dating.

Alba Redondo – forward

Alba Redondo (Buda Mendes/FIFA/Getty)

Alba Redondo has had a cracking World Cup, scoring three goals and assisting with another over the course of the tournament, including two in Spain’s group game against Zambia.

The forward began her career with Fundación Albacete, representing the club from 2012 to 2019 and scoring 30 goals in 57 games.

Since 2019, Redondo has played for Spanish Liga F club Levante UD Femenino, netting 61 goals in 123 appearances for the club, including 27 goals in 30 matches during the most recent season.

She was awarded the Pichichi Trophy being the top goalscorer in the 2022-23 Liga F season.

Alba Redondo’s partner is university professor Cristina Monleón

Off the pitch, Alba Redondo is in a relationship with girlfriend Cristina Monleón, a professor at Catholic University in Valencia who also works as a physical trainer with the Spanish national dance team.

In one adorable moment of World Cup LGBTQ+ visibility, Redondo and Monleón shared a celebratory pitch-side smooch after Spain’s dominant win over Zambia.

The couple are certainly not shy about their relationship, with Monleón’s Instagram full of cute selfies of the pair and loving captions.

In one post she said of Redondo: “You are goodness, love, peace, tranquillity, family, home and also my lifesaver.”

Irene Paredes – defender

Irene Paredes (Buda Mendes/FIFA/Getty)

Like Redondo, Irene Paredes also plays in Liga F, but for Barcelona.

Before joining the Spanish club she played for Paris Saint-Germain for five years in France’s Division 1 Féminine, as well as the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Prior to the start of the 2018-19 season, Paredes was named as captain of PSG, leading the team to its first ever league title with a 3-0 home win over Dijon, and ending Lyon’s historic run of 14 consecutive domestic league titles in the process.

Paredes signed a two-year deal with Barcelona in 2021 after her PSG contract expired and helped the club win a number of trophies, including Barcelona’s second Supercopa de España Femenina title and Women’s Champions League.

Irene Paredes’ partner is field hockey player Lucia Ybarra

Irene Paredes is married to field hockey defender Lucia Ybarra and together the pair welcomed a little boy Mateo, in September 2021.

The pair often love sharing snaps of family life with their social media followers, including beach days, dips in the pool and trips to the park.

Ivana Andrés – defender

Ivana Andrés (Buda Mendes/FIFA/Getty)

Spain’s captain Ivana Andrés will be hoping to lead the team to their first World Cup title in Sunday’s final against England.

Andrés, has played for Liga F side Real Madrid at club level since 2020, having played for Valencia for the majority of her career before spending two seasons with Levante.

The defender has played for the Spanish national team since 2015. As a youth, she helped the under-17 squad win the European Championships in 2010 and 2011.

Ivana Andrés’ partner is Anabel Moreno Barragán

Ivana Andrés married her wife Anabel Moreno Barragán in 2022 at a beautiful ceremony in Valencia.

In February 2023, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

Teresa Abelleira – midfielder

Teresa Abelleira (Buda Mendes/FIFA/Getty)

Spanish midfielder Teresa Abelleira also plays for Real Madrid, where she is a teammate of Ivana Andrés.

Her professional career began at Deportivo La Coruña aged 16, where she stayed for four years and racked up 10 goals across 27 appearances.

In 2020, Abelleira moved to Real Madrid and has since appeared for the club 80 times, scoring eight goals during that time.

In 2018, she played in the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship, where she became a European champion following Spain’s 1-0 win over Germany.

During Spain’s recent World Cup win over Zambia, Abelleira scored the first of the team’s five goals, which she put in the net in the ninth minute.

Teresa Abelleira’s partner is fellow footballer Patricia Curbelo

Off the pitch, Abelleira is in a relationship with fellow footballer Patricia Curbelo.

The pair appear to be reasonably private about their relationship, but in 2019 sadly revealed that they had received homophobic abuse after coming out.