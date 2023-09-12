Controversial far-right radio host Charlie Kirk has gone viral after spouting hateful anti-transgender ideology in a video shared by Right Wing Watch.

In the video, Kirk, who founded Trump fanaticist group Turning Point USA, described transgender people as a “throbbing middle finger to God”, before calling out and deadnaming transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for no particular reason.

“The one issue that I think is so against our senses, so against the natural law, and dare I say, a throbbing middle finger to god, is the transgender thing happening in America right now,” he tells the crowd, who respond with applause.

Unable to wipe the smirk from his face, he continues: “We are in a church and so it’s important to remember Deuteronomy 22:5: ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment, nor shall a man put on a woman’s cloak.

“For whoever does these things is an abomination to the lord your god.’”

Charlie Kirk called trans people a "throbbing middle finger to god" and an "abomination to God," then deadnamed Lia Thomas.



He's one of the most influential people in anti-trans policy.



Hate, not science, drives anti-trans ideology.pic.twitter.com/3ATJfR0aV1 — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) September 11, 2023

Like all bible verses, Deuteronomy 22:5 from the Old Testament or the Book of the Torah, is open to interpretation.

The actual meanings of the rules laid out in the Book of Deuteronomy have been debated for years, so extreme interpretations should be taken with a pinch of salt.

It’s also worth noting that, by the same logic as people who misuse this verse for their transphobic rhetoric, the bible also forbids divorce, expressing grief, eating fat, charging interest on loans, doing chores on Sundays, and tattoos.

Kirk then deadnames athlete Lia Thomas, unprovoked, telling her: “You’re an abomination to god,” before adding that transgender identities are “against the natural law.”

After the tangent went viral on X (formerly Twitter), people were eager to throw in their two cents and call out Kirk’s hypocrisy.

“So much hate wrapped up in a message of god. Any semi-intelligent person can see the real message here is just hate,” tweeted one viewer.

A second asked: “Why are they so intent on judging for god? Seems arrogant and prideful. God doesn’t like those things.”

And a third commented: “The only abominations I see are Christian bigots.”

This is far from the first time that Charlie Kirk has expressed extremely transphobic views, so his latest rant should come as no surprise.

In 2022, he made the bizarre claim that the “transgender movement is an introductory phase to get you to strip yourself of humanity to mesh with machines.”

Describing the conspiracy theory as “Ready Player One meets Inception”, he claimed that the end goal of the trans movement is to turn people into actual machines that are controlled by some greater entity.