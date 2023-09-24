Actor, activist and all-round LGBTQ+ icon Billy Porter had some choice words for Ron DeSantis during an appearance at a Stonewall National Museum event.

The Pose star attended the Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library’s ‘Back to the Drive’ event on Thursday (21 September) in Wilton Manors, Florida, which sought to raise awareness and support for Stonewall’s National Education Project (SNEP).

The project works to ensure LGBTQ+ history is integrated in education.

Porter, who also turned 54 on Thursday, said he has been an activist for as long as he can remember and was at the event “in that capacity” in order to “speak truth to power”.

“There is a lot of stuff going on right now that is trying to erase humanity and existence, as queer people,” the A Strange Loop actor said.

“We’re here, we’re queer, get used to it and get over it,” he told journalists at the event, “We’re not going anywhere. We’re not going anywhere, ever.”

Taking aim at Florida governor and presidential hopeful DeSantis, who has enacted a number of anti-LGBTQ+ laws including the controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay‘ bill, Porter said in a sing-song response: “GAY, GAY, GAY! Yes, we will always say gay.

“I don’t know what he is trying to do, but it will never work. Because he has to meet me. Bring it!”

The US, the LGBTQ+ community is currently facing a wave of abuse and legislative actions seeking to strip queer people of their rights and freedom of expression.

Since the start of the year, nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been tabled in states across America, including sports bans for trans youth, reducing access to gender-affirming care and controlling where drag can be performed, alongside LGBTQ+ content being removed from curriculums.

Florida is one the states leading the charge against the community, as well as anything which DeSantis considers ‘woke’.

His actions in office have seen him pull funding for diversity initiatives and block a high school from teaching an African-American studies course.

DeSantis has even taken on Disney, one of the state’s biggest employers and tourist draws, because bosses publicly expressed disagreement with his Don’t Say Gay law.

The pointless war with the House of Mouse has seen him make public jabs against the company, block planning permission for park extensions and remove protections from its self-governing district.