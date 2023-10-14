YouTuber KSI has apologised after hurling homophobic slurs towards Love Island‘s Tommy Fury’s father ahead of their grudge match.

The YouTuber and Sidemen member, whose given name is Olajide Olayinka, said he regretted his actions during the hostile shouting match, which took place at a press conference in anticipation of his fight against Fury.

KSI is expected to pull off an upset against Fury on Saturday (14 October) at Manchester’s AO Arena.

“There are so many things I wish I didn’t do,” the Prime energy drink founder said when asked about the fight’s build-up. “But it’s just life. When I make a mistake, I learn from it and I improve.

“I want my audience to understand that and just get better over time.”

Things became heated during a press conference on Thursday (12 October) for the six-round cruiserweight bout after KSI spat at Fury’s father, John Fury.

In response, Fury Snr threw a bottle at KSI and then began punching and headbutting a glass panel separating the two fighters.

“I spat my chewing gum out,” KSI said. “Yes, obviously [I regret that], that’s not how I am.

“Outside of this boxing industry, I’m a very calm, chill guy. Adrenaline is up, obviously, it’s fight week. Everybody is getting rowdy.

“Yeah, I felt like he disrespected me throwing the water bottle at me. So I disrespected him back, but outside of this that’s not how I am and that’s not what I would do.”

The YouTube star apologised earlier this year after using a racist slur in a Sidemen YouTube video.

The 29-year-old used the racist term during a game based on Countdown in which he gave the word “p***” as an answer, while others in the video could be seen laughing.

Days following the video, which has since been deleted, KSI apologised and said there was “no excuse” for his use of the slur. He then announced he was taking a break from social media.

In 2021, the star was also criticised for using a transphobic slur and misgendering a trans person.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, KSI wrote: “Hold up, people actually think I’m transphobic?” in response to criticism after he used the word “tr***y”.

After a user explained the issue to him, he responded saying he believed the “person has a better beard than me” and that he “honestly didn’t even know that tr***y was a bad word”.

Following the incident with Fury’s father, KSI said he was ready to learn from his errors.

“I’m a role model, I’ve got legacy tattoed on my back,” he said.

“It’s the most important thing to me. I’m a human being. I’m going to do wrong, I’m going to do wrong, I’m going to do right. I’m not perfect.”

Also on the undercard for Saturday’s match is KSI’s Prime business partner and fellow YouTuber Logan Paul, against Dillon Danis.