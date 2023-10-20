Rapper Yung Joc says he would refuse to play at LGBTQ+ event, fearing ‘lustful eyes’ on him

Rapper Yung Joc has said that he would refuse to perform at an LGBTQ+ event, even if he was offered $250,000, explaining that he would fear having men’s “lustful eyes” on him.

The Atlanta musician, real name Jasiel Robinson, was speaking to VladTV this week when he claimed that he would turn down the hypothetical gig because he couldn’t be “bought”.

“Let’s be clear,” he said. “If you’ve never had a quarter of a million dollars, then this seems hard to believe.

“If you don’t understand what a quarter of a million dollars really looks like in today’s society, then, it would be hard for you to believe if you understand the foundation of not being bought.”

Rapper Yung Joc would turn down $250,000 to play to an LGBTQ+ crowd. (Getty Images)

Surprising no one, Yung Joc, whose career had his heyday back in 2006, continued: “Ain’t nobody ever gave me $250,000 for a show, ever in my career.

“Don’t get me wrong, if somebody called me today, ‘Yo, man. We’ll give you a quarter-million’…” he pondered, before confirming, “Nah, I may not do it either.”

Yung Joc then noted: “It’s not that I have nothing against the LGBTQ+ people. But I just may not understand.

“I may not be in the know enough to feel comfortable enough to do this. Nah, because I don’t want to start doing that. Maybe I don’t want to be comfortable with this lifestyle. Is that OK? Is that OK to say?”

Yung Joc has said he would turn down $250,000 to play at an LGBTQ+ event. (VladTV)

He concluded: “I may not be comfortable rapping this song, and this man is looking at me with lustful eyes with his nipples out. With lipstick on rapping my lyrics to me… It just might not work like that.”

Naturally, Yung Joc’s comments sparked some pretty heavy backlash online.

Commenting on the interview, one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote: “Aside from the fact that lust is the last thing on anyone’s mind while looking at Yung Joc, let’s also talk about how nobody is paying $250k for a performance from him either.”

Another tweeted: “Yung Joc really needs to humble himself. What LQBTQ Man is going to be looking at you with “lustful eyes”?! Sir, you remind us of one of our aunties. Stop the madness.”

Yung Joc really needs to humble himself. What LQBTQ Man is going to be looking at you with "lustful eyes"?! Sir, you remind us of one of our aunties. Stop the madness 😂 #YungJoc pic.twitter.com/ddtroiRcM4 — I Witnessed The Renaissance 8/14 🪩 (@itsLiterallyHim) October 18, 2023

And a third agreed: “Believe me, literally NO ONE is looking at Yung Joc of all people with lustful eyes, come on now.”

Yung Joc’s statement echoes a similar one from rapper Boosie BadAzz last month.

Boosie, aka Torrence Hatch Jr, who is also better known for music he made in the early 2000s claimed in an interview with The Danza Project that he really did turn down a quarter of a million dollars to play at an LGBTQ+ event.

“I told them I have nothing against it at all. But that’s not what I push and that’s not what I believe in,” he said at the time.

“A lot of people get that [misunderstood] because they act like I hate them.

“No. My assistant is gay. This man deals with millions of dollars for me. I trust gay people more than regular people.”

Despite his claims, Boosie BadAzz regularly makes homophobic and transphobic comments, catching flack from the likes of Mike Tyson and Lil Nas X as a result.

It’s hard to believe that, after making repeated vile comments, Boosie would be offered hundreds of thousands to perform at pro-LGBTQ+ events, but the rapper is sticking by his claim…